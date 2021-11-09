New 100% Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Image Reveals A Solitary Spidey

It doesn’t matter what happens in the world of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the talk is almost instantly going to circle back around to the second full-length trailer.

The first official poster has arrived! Yeah, but it isn’t footage. Here’s another barrage of so-called looks ruining three of the movie’s long-rumored surprised guests! Hmm, we’d much rather see them in motion as part of a promo. Kevin Feige must be furious! The best way to get over it would obviously be to… yep, you guessed it; unveil the trailer.

Regardless, a brand new and 100% official image from Spider-Man: No Way Home courtesy of Marvel Studios, Sony and Total Film magazine has now arrived online for your viewing pleasure, which you can check out below.

A suspicious amount of the marketing has revolved around this bridge scene, possibly because Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus is the only villain we’ve seen in the flesh so far, bar a tiny little Green Goblin lurking in the back of the one-sheet. Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters in a measly 45 days, though, so much more is destined to be coming down the pipeline in the very near future.