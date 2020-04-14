Some Of The Original X-Men Actors Might Return For Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is slated for release in 2022, but we still don’t know a lot about the production.

Following Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox last year, the future of the Merc With a Mouth seemed murky, but the Mouse House values money over all and star Ryan Reynolds has been working hard to develop a third film. Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz are expected to return as well, but when it comes to plot details, we don’t have much to go on.

However, we have heard of one intriguing thing that the studio is planning to do in the movie and it involves bringing back some of the Fox X-Men actors. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Deadpool 3 was in development months before Reynolds confirmed it, and that a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus – Marvel wants to have a quick sequence in the threequel, played for laughs, where the Merc encounters and kills all of the Fox X-Verse characters. And they’d like to bring back as many of the original actors as possible.

Despite a seemingly perfect sendoff for most of the Fox X-Men, an appearance in Deadpool 3 wouldn’t tarnish things. Why? Well, because the Merc with a Mouth is an entirely different animal. You can throw everything out the window when it comes him as the fourth wall breaking, meta humor and foul language sets Deadpool apart from everything else in the X-Men universe.

Besides, it’s not like that universe was ever consistent. So, seeing some of these characters one last time, particularly Hugh Jackman interacting with Reynolds, would be great fun and killing all of them in a hyper violent way would be hilarious.

Of course it’d also be a nice progression of working other X-Men characters into the series. The first movie has a joke where Wade Wilson pokes fun at the fact that the studio couldn’t get any of the other team members in the film, while Deadpool 2 has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo featuring the First Class X-Men. So, if Marvel manages to pull this sequence off, then Deadpool 3 could finish the gag on a high note.