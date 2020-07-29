People Are Now Betting On Who Would Win A Cage Fight Between Johnny Depp And Elon Musk

It seems like a lifetime ago that Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC fight, and for a very strange minute there was even talk that it might actually end up happening after numerous people offered to help promote it. But luckily for the singer it faded quickly from the public’s consciousness after he admitted he didn’t stand a chance.

But with the UFC now staging events on the so-called ‘Fight Island,’ in what could easily be something ripped straight from a low-budget B-movie, recent developments should have Dana White on the phone to both Cruise and Bieber in order to stage an all-celebrity card following Elon Musk’s recent challenge to Johnny Depp for a brawl in the octagon.

The public divorce battle between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard has been dragging on for a while now and has involved everything from poop in the bed to severed fingers, as well as claims that Musk and Heard were having an affair behind the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s back. As such, news that the eccentric billionaire put forward the idea of the two settling their differences in unorthodox fashion doesn’t exactly come as much of a surprise given his track record of erratic behavior.

Almost as soon as the challenge was made, online betting sites instantly started accepting bets on who would come out on top, and at the minute, the Tesla CEO seems to be the favorite by quite a wide margin. While there’s no chance of the 57 year-old Depp stepping into the cage, Elon Musk is basically a comic book supervillain at this point that’s already compared himself to The Simpsons‘ Hank Scorpio. So, if he really wants to scrap with Johnny Depp, then he’s probably got enough money to convince him to do it.