With the obvious exception of Loki, up until Ragnarok gave us the likes of Valkyrie, Korg and the Grandmaster, Thor’s solo movies weren’t exactly renowned for their memorable supporting characters. Natalie Portman and Idris Elba both voiced dissatisfaction with their involvement before eventually returning, Erik Selvig does little more that spout exposition, Darcy is one of the MCU’s least popular bit-part players and you’d be hard-pressed to find many people that could name the Warriors Three off the top of their head.

That being said, Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif quickly became a fan favorite, and proved so popular that she even dropped by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a couple of episodes. But she wasn’t even involved in Ragnarok after the shooting schedule clashed with her commitments to NBC’s Blindspot. Having sat out the third installment, the actress presumably has at least one more movie left on her contract with Marvel, and with Blindspot’s current season set to be the last, that seemingly frees her up for a return to Asgard.

Alexander has already teased her potential involvement in Loki, as well as nominating herself to become Valkyrie’s Queen, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians will cameo in Thor 4 and the Justice League Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max, both of which were correct – that while Sif will indeed be returning for Thor: Love and Thunder, she won’t exactly be on the side of good.

From what we understand, Sif will reportedly become incredibly envious of the title hero’s relationship with Jane, which will only intensify after the mere mortal inherits the mantle of the God of Thunder, and she’ll eventually become a major thorn in the side of both Portman’s Thor and Tessa Thompson’s newly-minted King of Asgard. She won’t exactly be an outright villain, but we’ve been told she’ll take a “dark turn” and be strongly opposed to Jane being around.

Of course, with the script still being written, things can always change. But with the Warriors Three now out of the picture and some serious upheaval going on with the kingdom’s monarchy, the opportunity is definitely there to turn Sif towards the dark side in Thor: Love and Thunder, which would give Alexander something to sink her teeth into as opposed to making a contractually-obligated return just to keep the fans happy.