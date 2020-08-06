Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection Announced, Includes 6 Films And Tons Of Bonus Content
For those who like their horror movie gore to have more clarity than a flawless diamond, Sony Pictures has just the treat for you. Revealed earlier today, The Resident Evil Collection collects all six of Paul W. S. Anderson’s hugely successful films and stuffs them into one box. As for what makes this anthology particularly exciting for movie buffs, however, is the promise of more bonus content than one could possibly hope for.
From cast and visual effects commentaries to featurettes and alternate endings introduced by Anderson himself, you’ll no doubt spend more of your screen time exploring that material than watching the movies themselves. As so keenly pointed out by today’s press release, all of this will, of course, be presented in glorious 4K Ultra HD – a first for the hexology since it concluded with 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
For the full list of features, see below:
RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY™
- Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary
- Visual Effects Commentary
- Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction
- 12 Featurettes
- “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical Trailer
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Cast Commentary
- Writer / Producer Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary
- “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette
- “Game Babes” Featurette
- “Symphony of Evil” Featurette
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- 4 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- 7 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Alice Activated
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Director and Cast Commentary
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- Project Alice: The Interactive Database
- 8 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Evil Goes Global
- Undead Retribution
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich
- 3 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Maximum Carnage: Best Kills
- Creature Chronology
- Theatrical Trailers
As for how long you’ll need to wait for your copy to arrive, a release date is set for November 3rd. So, if you were hoping to binge the entire series in the near future, you’ll have to make do with existing versions. At least, for the time being.
Based on Capcom’s video game franchise of the same name, Anderson’s adaptation takes several liberties with the source material, including the original character Alice (played by Milla Jovovich), who appears as the main protagonist in all six films. That, as well as other divergences, have proven to be divisive among fans of the games, but what do you think?
Tell us, will you be shelling out for this awesome new collection? As always, let us know down below.
