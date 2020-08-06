Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection Announced, Includes 6 Films And Tons Of Bonus Content

For those who like their horror movie gore to have more clarity than a flawless diamond, Sony Pictures has just the treat for you. Revealed earlier today, The Resident Evil Collection collects all six of Paul W. S. Anderson’s hugely successful films and stuffs them into one box. As for what makes this anthology particularly exciting for movie buffs, however, is the promise of more bonus content than one could possibly hope for.

From cast and visual effects commentaries to featurettes and alternate endings introduced by Anderson himself, you’ll no doubt spend more of your screen time exploring that material than watching the movies themselves. As so keenly pointed out by today’s press release, all of this will, of course, be presented in glorious 4K Ultra HD – a first for the hexology since it concluded with 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

For the full list of features, see below:

RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY™ Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary

Visual Effects Commentary

Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction

12 Featurettes

“My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot 4K ULTRA HD Theatrical Trailer RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY Filmmaker Commentary

Cast Commentary

Writer / Producer Commentary

Deleted Scenes

“Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary

“Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette

“Game Babes” Featurette

“Symphony of Evil” Featurette 4K ULTRA HD Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film

Theatrical Trailers RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted Scenes

4 Featurettes 4K ULTRA HD Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series

Theatrical Trailers RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

7 Featurettes 4K ULTRA HD Alice Activated

Theatrical Trailers RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY Director and Cast Commentary

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Project Alice: The Interactive Database

8 Featurettes 4K ULTRA HD Evil Goes Global

Undead Retribution

Theatrical Trailers RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich

3 Featurettes 4K ULTRA HD Maximum Carnage: Best Kills

Creature Chronology

Theatrical Trailers

As for how long you’ll need to wait for your copy to arrive, a release date is set for November 3rd. So, if you were hoping to binge the entire series in the near future, you’ll have to make do with existing versions. At least, for the time being.

Based on Capcom’s video game franchise of the same name, Anderson’s adaptation takes several liberties with the source material, including the original character Alice (played by Milla Jovovich), who appears as the main protagonist in all six films. That, as well as other divergences, have proven to be divisive among fans of the games, but what do you think?

Tell us, will you be shelling out for this awesome new collection? As always, let us know down below.