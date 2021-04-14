Robert Pattinson Reportedly Signing Big Deal With WB For Batman Spinoffs

As one of the most recognizable figures in popular culture, Batman is going to continue being rebooted, reinvented and updated until the end of time across all forms of media including film, television, animation, video games, comic books and more. 2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for the Caped Crusader on the big screen, too, with Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck and hopefully Michael Keaton all prepared to suit up and report for action between The Batman and The Flash.

Affleck, in particular, will set a record as the first actor to play the Dark Knight in four live-action movies, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Justice League Dark was coming to HBO Max months before it was announced with J.J. Abrams at the helm – that Matt Reeves’ rebooted Caped Crusader will be showing up in multiple spinoffs spread across the entire DC universe.

According to our intel, Pattinson is in the process of negotiating a deal to appear in a number of future film and television projects, but further details remain scarce, which might have something to do with the fact that nobody’s got a clue as to what’s official canon and what’s not anymore, especially with the future of the SnyderVerse continuing to generate so much discussion and debate.

Presumably, one of the spinoffs he’ll appear in will be the HBO Max prequel focusing on the Gotham City Police Department, but outside of that, it’s entirely speculative. Of course, there’s also been talk of a multiversal Justice League reboot and Batgirl appears to be back in the works with an eye to releasing on streaming, but it’s hard to get a handle on what DC Films has planned when the company still hasn’t settled on a unified creative approach to its comic book stories, even after a decade.