Sexual assault allegations against Ansel Elgort resurface with ‘West Side Story’ coming soon
While many are excited to see the new West Side Story hit theaters soon, it seems that there is an equally large number of moviegoers upset that Ansel Elgort is still involved in the film. Many took to Twitter after Elgort appeared at a red carpet event for the film alongside his current girlfriend to express their outrage that he is still being featured despite previous accusations of sexual assault against him.
Back in June 2020, a Twitter user named @Itsgabby posted a since-deleted text note alleging that Elgort sexually assaulted her a couple of days after she turned seventeen. She claimed that Elgort was twenty years old at the time of the assault.
“So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in,’” she wrote. “I WASN’T there in that moment mentally. I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone I was in shock.”
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
While Elgort has since denied the allegations, it seems that a large contingent of those who believe his accuser has taken up arms on Twitter to voice their disgust.
One user said Hollywood was hypocritical for platforming Elgort in a major film while claiming to support things like the MeToo movement.
Another user said they were “dreading every scene” with Elgort that would be in West Side Story.
The idea that Elgort was cast as a character who is romancing someone that is underaged in the movie was “frightening” according to this user.
Even film producer Aaron Stewart-Ahn had some harsh words for Elgort.
Writer Kelsey Weekman also pointed to evidence that Elgort may have been predatory towards another girl.
We will have to wait and see if the outrage against Elgort will be enough to dampen the premiere of West Side Story on Dec. 10.