Sony Reportedly Wants Tom Holland In All Future Venom Sequels

The news we were all expecting eventually was confirmed yesterday, when Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was pushed from June to September. Three months isn’t too bad in the grand scheme of things, though, and it was always looking like it would happen seeing as we haven’t even seen an official image from the movie yet, never mind any footage.

The first installment was a surprise monster hit after raking in over $850 million at the box office, but it would be safe to assume that Let There Be Carnage won’t hit the same commercial heights given the after effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on the theatrical industry, unless of course it features a top secret cameo from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man that would spread like wildfire across the internet and force fans to check it out for themselves as quickly as possible.

Venom Takes Over Spider-Man In Awesome Fan Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Indeed, ever since Sony and Marvel Studios signed a new deal to continue sharing the web-slinging superhero, speculation has been rife that Holland’s Peter Parker could become a regular fixture of the SPUMC. And insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Sony want him to star in all future Venom sequels, but there’s nothing further from the tipster to support the latest tidbit of vague and ambiguous hearsay.

It’s a foregone conclusion that it’ll happen eventually, though, otherwise Sony would have probably never agreed to new terms in the first place, but we don’t know how many sequels Venom is supposed to launch. Not to mention that once Holland wraps up the promotional trail for Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, he’s no longer under contract with either studio, meaning that any future SPUMC cameos haven’t even entered the negotiating stage yet.