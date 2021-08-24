Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Want Bruce Campbell As Mysterio
Based on what we could glean from the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, those rumors naming a multiversal Sinister Six as the villains look to be pretty spot on. While Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus was the only one who made an onscreen appearance, that might have had something to do with the fact the actor let the cat out of the bag months ago, much to the annoyance of Kevin Feige.
Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard and Paul Giamatti’s Rhino are speculated to make up the rest of the nefarious sextet, and eagle-eyed viewers have already picked out references to the first four of those aforementioned names, making Giamatti the odd one out.
However, there’s now hope that an even crazier development could be in store, one that ties to both Far From Home and Sam Raimi’s abandoned Spider-Man 4. As you can see from the reactions below, the internet would love nothing more than Bruce Campbell to show up as an alternate version of Mysterio from another timeline.
-
-
-
The Evil Dead legend has essentially confirmed his involvement in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ten times over, so that won’t come as a surprise, but a guest spot in Spider-Man: No Way Home certainly would. It might be a little too much of a wink towards the audience, though, but based on the concept of the web-slinging threequel it’s not as though Marvel and Sony are above taking things to the next level for what Tom Holland called the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.
Source: ComicBook.com