Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Want Bruce Campbell As Mysterio

Based on what we could glean from the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, those rumors naming a multiversal Sinister Six as the villains look to be pretty spot on. While Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus was the only one who made an onscreen appearance, that might have had something to do with the fact the actor let the cat out of the bag months ago, much to the annoyance of Kevin Feige.

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard and Paul Giamatti’s Rhino are speculated to make up the rest of the nefarious sextet, and eagle-eyed viewers have already picked out references to the first four of those aforementioned names, making Giamatti the odd one out.

However, there’s now hope that an even crazier development could be in store, one that ties to both Far From Home and Sam Raimi’s abandoned Spider-Man 4. As you can see from the reactions below, the internet would love nothing more than Bruce Campbell to show up as an alternate version of Mysterio from another timeline.

Imagine if it's revealed that Bruce Campbell was the master mind behind the whole Mysterio operation August 24, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome Wish List:

A scene in a police station, a la @BRIANMBENDIS, with a bunch of low-level villains in bad costumes being booked. Front and center is Bruce Campbell in Mysterio cosplay shouting about him being the REAL master of illusion while the cops drag him OS — Dan W. Cole (@danwcole_) August 24, 2021

No Way Home is multiverse related. Imagine if Mysterio returns but it's not Jake Ghyllenhal, instead it's Raimi's Mysterio from his early plans and it's Bruce Campbell? pic.twitter.com/D6LXbke7Ee — Alan (@AJCI282002) May 15, 2021

I wish they got to the point where Bruce Campbell Mysterio is the antagonist and Peter’s daughter Spider-Girl wants to be a hero. This causes Peter great stress. Mysterio uses this and projects illusions of his daughter dying while trying to follow in her father’s footsteps. :0 — Matthew Jewell? (@MJewell360) August 21, 2021

Can we please get Bruce Campbell to be an alternate universe Mysterio in No way Home? How you gonna bring the Raimi Spider-man villians and leave out the one person who defeated spidey? pic.twitter.com/uvFrjMuHsy — ARGH (@Screwielouie81) August 24, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hi-Res Images Showcase Doctor Strange 1 of 3

News: "MYSTERIO IS DEAD"

Bruce Campbell: "No I'm not?" — Josh Prime (@Mario__Bones) August 24, 2021

I'm hoping they introduce Toby by having him capture his universe's Mysterio, who turns out to be Bruce Campbell, just like how it was supposed to be in Spider-Man 4 pic.twitter.com/jC5gmKbPRe — ᴇᴠᴇʀɪᴋ (@Copperlockscum) August 24, 2021

The brucE CAMPBELL CAMEO :)))))))



i genuinely hope sam raimis quadrilogy can be fulfilled in some way in no way home . and theres like a bruce campbell alternative universe mysterio https://t.co/Ng15AwOMee — video killed the radio star 🌟 (@brtsummerday) August 24, 2021

Cross-overs are neat and all!



I’m just saying that if it doesn’t somehow result in Bruce Campbell’s Quentin Beck procuring Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio tech then this is all for naught. — Cullen Turbyfill (@ScowlingWriter) August 24, 2021

It's Mysterio, but it's actually Bruce Campbell Mysterio — Jkop (BLM) (@BubblesZap_) August 24, 2021

The Evil Dead legend has essentially confirmed his involvement in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ten times over, so that won’t come as a surprise, but a guest spot in Spider-Man: No Way Home certainly would. It might be a little too much of a wink towards the audience, though, but based on the concept of the web-slinging threequel it’s not as though Marvel and Sony are above taking things to the next level for what Tom Holland called the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.