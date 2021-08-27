Spider-Man Reportedly Fights The Sinister Six In Final No Way Home Trailer

At long last, the marketing campaign for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is underway, and it’s already breaking records. A mind-boggling 355 million people checked out the first trailer for Tom Holland’s third solo outing in the space of 24 hours, so it’s no surprise that every frame of the footage has been subjected to dissection and analysis in the aftermath.

Based on the rumors we’ve been hearing for months, it would appear as though Paul Giamatti’s Rhino is the only member of the heavily-speculated multiversal Sinister Six that wasn’t either seen, heard or teased in the promo. Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus provided the stinger, that laugh surely belonged to Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, while presumed glimpses of Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard were also spotted.

Very notable by their respective absences were Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who better be in No Way Home for the sake of Marvel and Sony, who could find themselves under siege should neither of the former Spideys drop by. According to tipster Mikey Sutton, Garfield’s web-slinger will get his moment in the next trailer, while the final spot will reportedly give Sam Raimi’s Peter Parker the spotlight.

If that still wasn’t enough, Sutton offers that the third and last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will end on the money shot to end all money shots, one that sees the Holy Trinity of Holland, Garfield and Maguire battling against the Sinister Six in all of their glory. If that turns out to be the case, then the internet is going to completely and utterly lose its collective sh*t when it happens.