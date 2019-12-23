27-Disc Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-Ray Box Set Now Available To Pre-Order
Last week, Best Buy accidentally leaked the long-rumored nine-film Skywalker Saga box set. This deluxe 4K Blu-ray collection spans 27 discs, takes in the nine films of the core Star Wars saga, will retail for $250 and releases on March 31st, 2020. It comes with a really neat looking book that showcases Ralph McQuarrie’s iconic concept art for the movies, too.
If you’re a diehard fan of Star Wars, this box set presents the films in their best-looking home release yet and should contain some cool exclusive special features. And it’s now available to pre-order. If you know you’re definitely going to want this, pre-ordering is a smart move, too. After all, this is a limited edition set and will probably sell out in much the same way as the ginormous Infinity Saga MCU set did earlier this year.
But is The Skywalker Saga really worth watching all the way though? After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, I’m a bit burned out on a galaxy far, far away and even if I weren’t, I’m not exactly eager to revisit the prequels (even in glorious 4K). Knowing that the tale eventually ends in a rather confusing and anticlimactic manner sours me on the whole experience a bit, too. Here’s hoping that these new 4K transfers get individual releases so I can just pick up the Original Trilogy at a later date.
If Disney really wanted to get into Star Wars fans’ good graces though, they’d bundle them along the original theatrical cuts of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. We know there are decent looking prints still out there without the unnecessary mid-90s CGI additions, so why not remaster them and make the ’77 Star Wars look as good as feasibly possible?
Source: Best Buy
