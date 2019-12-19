27-Disc Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Box Set Coming In March

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might not be picking up great reviews or pleasing many fans, but it is at least an ending. Throughout the marketing of The Rise of Skywalker, Disney and Lucasfilm have been keen to paint the latest movie as the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, capping off the Star Wars story that began 42 years ago with the release of A New Hope.

And now, thanks to Best Buy accidentally posting an image early, we know that we’ll soon be able to buy the long rumored nine-film Skywalker Saga box set for $329 on March 31st, 2020. This will span the 77 years since Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi touched down on Naboo in The Phantom Menace and conclude with the climactic showdown at the end of The Rise of Skywalker.

It’s not a complete box set though, as it’s missing Rogue One and Solo. Still, according to the photo of the collection, it’ll contain 27 4K Blu-Rays, which should mean each film gets two bonus discs of content. In addition, the discs appear to be packaged in a gigantic book containing Ralph McQuarrie’s iconic concept art for the movies.

Comprehensive Star Wars Skywalker Saga 4K Box Set Due In March 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This will be the first time the pics will be available on 4K Blu Ray, though Disney Plus subscribers have been able to watch them in UHD since the service launched in November. It’s all but certain the versions in this set will be the versions remastered for the aforementioned streaming site as well, though fans would go absolutely crazy if in addition to these remasters we got a 4K remaster of the theatrical cuts of the Original Trilogy without the CGI additions from the Special Editions. But sadly, that’s probably an outside bet at this point.

I would also imagine that in addition to this, the 4K Blu-rays will be available to purchase individually. After all, $329 is a lot of money for nine movies (by comparison, the MCU Infinity Saga box set features 22 films for $550), and while owning a UHD version of Attack of the Clones is fine for completionists, I suspect that many will be happy with just the Original Trilogy of Star Wars.