New Star Wars Theory Says That Jango Fett Is Still Alive

After it was announced that Temuera Morrison will portray Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 2, Star Wars fans are now wondering if his father Jango Fett could make an appearance as well.

As if Jon Favreau’s new series wasn’t popular enough, fans of that galaxy far, far away have rejoiced over the past couple of months due to all the hype and anticipation surrounding the upcoming season. The report that Ahsoka Tano would make her first live-action appearance drove everyone over the edge, but when folks learned just a couple of days ago that Temuera Morrison has also been cast to portray Boba Fett in season 2, everyone completely lost it.

Additionally, it was reported that Morrison – who previously appeared as Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones – is playing two different characters in the series. So, what if Boba isn’t the only bounty hunter who’s going to show his face? After all, he was a clone of his father Jango, much like the rest of the Grand Army of the Republic. In addition, if Boba has somehow survived his fall into the Sarlacc pit, then his family may have a knack for cheating death.

In fact, according to a new theory, the person we saw Mace Windu decapitate at the end of Episode II was another one of Jango’s clones. When you think about it, the bounty hunter was already in the habit of outsourcing his contract obligations, as he sent a shapeshifter to assassinate Padme in the second episode. Besides, we already know that he was in charge of training the Clone Troopers on Kamino. Is it really that strange to assume the person we saw on Geonosis was just another clone, then?

Of course, there could be a twist at play here. After all, Morrison is the face and voice of every Kaminoan clone who’s ever lived, so we’d take this with a pinch of salt.

Still, wouldn’t it be amazing to see father and son reunited after so many years? It certainly would be, but we’ll just have to wait and see what’s in store for us when the next season of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney Plus in October.