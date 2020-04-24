The Goonies Is Getting A 4K UHD Remaster This Summer

Richard Donner’s 1985 adventure comedy The Goonies is getting upgraded to 4K and will be released on UHD Blu-ray come the Fourth of July. The film, which was based on a story by Steven Spielberg, has cemented itself as a cult classic of pure and simple movie magic, even if the younger generations only recognize it as that one film where you can see what Thanos actor Josh Brolin looked like as a teenager.

Starring Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman and Ke Huy Quan in addition to Brolin, The Goonies tells the story of a troop of child adventurers who set out in search of an old pirate’s treasure trove that could save their neighborhood from the angry businessmen planning a property development venture. Yes, it’s absolutely bonkers, and that’s precisely why it’s so great. Not only does the film perfectly capture the sense of wonder you can experience as a kid, but it also served as the inspiration for many a juvenile wolf pack, from Stand by Me to Stranger Things.

The Goonies owes much of its success to the obvious love and care the team put into the film. During its climax, when the boys have just traversed a dangerous tunnel, they stumble upon a subterranean lake carrying an immense pirate ship. Not only was the ship constructed in its entirety by set designers – a feat which would not be pulled off again as smoothly until Gore Verbinksi’s Pirates of the Caribbean series – but Donner also ensured none of the child actors laid eyes on – let alone knew about – the gargantuan prop until the day of shooting, thus ensuring the look of surprise on their faces was 100% authentic.

The Blu-ray remaster comes as a celebration of the film’s 35th birthday and while special features have yet to be announced, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.