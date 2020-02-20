Supergirl Might Make Her DCEU Debut In Black Adam

Black Adam will mark the long-awaited debut of Dwayne Johnson’s anti-villain, but it will also serve as the beginnings of a whole new superhero team in the DCEU. The Rock’s ruler of Kahndaq will face off against the Justice Society of America in the movie, something that’s been confirmed by the star himself.

Heroes such as Hawkman, Stargirl and Doctor Fate are believed to be set to appear in the film and it’s possible that another major super-powered character not typically connected with the JSA could also feature in Black Adam. We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said that Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 and Aladdin 2 is in development at Disney, both of which are now confirmed – that there are talks taking place at Warner Bros. to insert Supergirl into the movie. The idea is that she would be reimagined as a member of the Justice Society. This isn’t definitely going ahead just yet, we’re told, but it’s certainly an option that’s being entertained.

Clark Kent’s cousin has been circling the DCEU for some time, of course, with the studio working on a solo film for Kara Zor-El for the past couple of years. Supergirl is expected to get going pretty soon, too, so it could be of benefit to introduce her in Black Adam to set up her own standalone vehicle. Having her as part of the JSA’s roster would be an unusual depiction of the character, but there is some comic book precedent for it as her doppelgänger Power Girl is a traditional member of the team.

These same sources have previously informed us that Alan Scott’s Green Lantern and Jay Garrick’s Flash could also show up in Black Adam, something that’s since been corroborated elsewhere. What’s more, they also told us that Black Adam wouldn’t face Billy Batson until Shazam! 3, which Zachary Levi later made official. All things considered, then, it looks like WB is hoping to grab folks’ attention with Johnson’s star power and then keep them hooked with a massive expansion of the DCEU’s cast of heroes.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serrra, Black Adam is set to blast into cinemas on December 22nd, 2021.