James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day isn’t just one of the best movies that both the action and sci-fi genres have ever seen, but a landmark for modern in cinema in general.

Hollywood’s first $100 million production blew the doors to the CGI revolution wide open, and it remains one of the most important and influential big budget blockbusters ever made. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the stone-cold classic, and a new 4K Blu-ray steelbook has been announced for release next month.

Cameron oversaw the restoration himself, and the Best Buy exclusive also comes with a brand new T2: Reprogramming The Terminator documentary that features new and exclusive interviews with the director, as well as stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Edward Furlong.

Terminator 2 30th Anniversary 4K Steelbook Releasing Next Month

Priced at $27.99, the steelbook will be a must-have for Terminator 2 diehards when it becomes available on November 23, with the box featuring artwork from Orlando Arocena and Tracie Ching . Those outside of the United States will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on it, though, with the international version not rolling out until December 6.

Anyone with even a passing interest in action or sci-fi cinema will have seen Terminator 2: Judgement Day dozens of times already, but a Cameron-approved 4K transfer means that the steelbook is guaranteed to look incredible on your TV.