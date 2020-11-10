Tom Holland Reportedly Under Consideration For Star Wars Role

We sure hope to see a lot more of him as Spider-Man in the MCU, but even if his web-slinging opportunities suddenly dried up, Tom Holland would still be a much in-demand star. Just this year, for example, he’s featured in an acclaimed Netflix psychological drama and is currently shooting the long-awaited Uncharted movie as a young Nathan Drake. The film world is his oyster, then, but could a trip into the Star Wars universe be on its way?

That’s what scooper Mikey Sutton of Geekosity claims, as he writes that he’s been told by his sources that the Marvel star is being considered by Lucasfilm for an unknown role in an upcoming SW project. That’s all he can say right now, so it’s unclear whether this is in connection with a movie or one of their Disney Plus TV shows, but apparently the Mouse House is keen to get him involved in the franchise somewhere as they have a lot of faith in the British actor.

Sutton suggests that Holland could be up for a part in the Star Wars pic that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing for Lucasfilm. That’s a sensible guess, but then there’s also fellow MCU veteran Taika Waititi’s production in the works as well. Remember, Chris Evans and Brie Larson have made it known that they’d like to travel to the galaxy far, far away as well, and Disney would be dumb not to take them up on the offer if they’re being serious.

In the meantime, Holland has even more high profile projects headed our way. He reunited with the Russo brothers for drama film Cherry, in which he’ll play a PTSD-suffering vet who turns to crime, and he’ll also suit up as Peter Parker again for Spider-Man 3, which is gearing up to start filming now and also features Benedict Cumberbatch and Jamie Foxx.