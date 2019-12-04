Tom Holland’s Spider-Man May Get To Fight Carnage In Venom 2

Thanks to the renewed deal between Sony and Marvel, Tom Holland is now free to swing by as Spider-Man in the SUMC. While a cameo in Morbius is reportedly on the cards, fans are most excited to see the wall-crawler encounter Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock in Venom 2. With the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit currently at the start of its shoot, plans are still being formulated about how Spidey will be worked into the sequel, but from what we understand, he’ll definitely show up in some capacity.

From what we’re hearing, there are two options currently being considered by the studio. As previously reported, We Got This Covered has been told by our sources – the same ones who said J.J. Abrams had been offered a Green Lantern and/or Superman movie, and that the Endgame re-release post-credits scene featured the Hulk, both of which turned out to be true – that the most probable outcome will be that Holland drops by for a brief role. We’re told that Peter Parker will hear about the crimes of Woody Harrelson’s Carnage on the news, with the audience left to infer that he’s going to do something about the supervillain.

On the other hand, though, it’s possible that he could end up with a bigger role in Venom 2. Sony is apparently discussing the idea of extending his screentime in the sequel so that Spidey actually gets to fight Cletus Kasady rather than just watch him on the news. We’re told that right now, the first option is more likely, but this battle is apparently something that’s under consideration.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If the short cameo is the one that goes ahead, though, then Spidey’s showdown with Carnage will be held off until Venom 3. It’s expected that the closer to the trilogy will adapt “Maximum Carnage” and feature Eddie Brock and Parker teaming up to take down Kasady. Not necessarily for good, however, as we’ve also been informed that Harrelson is expected to return for future Sony Marvel films.

Of course, it’s also possible that Kevin Feige will pull the plug on Holland’s role in the sequel completely, as he’s rumored to have done this before with the first movie, but our sources say that seems unlikely at this stage and whether it’s the first idea or the second one, it seems pretty likely that Spider-Man will have a part to play in Venom 2.