Wanda Will Reportedly Be Responsible For Electro Coming Into The MCU

Hopefully Elizabeth Olsen got a big pay raise when she inked her last contract extension with Marvel Studios, because Scarlet Witch is shaping up to be the single most important character in the franchise’s Phase Four. Kevin Feige clearly had big plans in store for her after changing his mind and saying Wanda Maximoff had replaced Captain Marvel as the MCU’s most powerful superhero, and it now looks like WandaVision is only going to be the tip of the iceberg.

The recent trailer promised something completely unique that we’ve never seen from the world’s biggest franchise before, as Wanda manipulates her surroundings in order to create an idyllic life following the death of Vision. The Disney Plus series is set to tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, too, with rumors that Wanda could end up being revealed as the villain causing havoc with reality that the Sorcerer Supreme is forced into action to stop. But aside from all that, it appears that her powers will have much further reaching implications as well.

According to our sources – the same ones that told us a Witcher prequel is being developed by Netflix and She-Hulk was getting her own Disney Plus show, both of which were correct – WandaVision will see the title heroine losing control of her powers on an unimaginable scale, wreaking havoc with the multiverse and ultimately leading to The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro showing up in the MCU’s timeline.

Jamie Foxx’s villainous character might hail from a different world, but he still holds a serious grudge against Spider-Man, and his reappearance will reportedly be traced directly back to WandaVision, as Scarlet Witch alters the very fabric of the universe throughout the show. Of course, this will go a long way to setting up Phase Four’s overarching storyline and perhaps even lead to more unexpected returns as well. Suffice it to say, the next few years are going to be very exciting for MCU fans.