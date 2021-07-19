Watch: Amber Heard Prepares For Aquaman 2 Shoot With Intense Workout Video

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a go! Cameras have been rolling on the sequel to the smash-hit 2018 origins movie for the King of Atlantis for the past couple of weeks, as revealed by a set pic posted by director James Wan, but this week marks the start of the shoot for its main stars. Arthur Curry himself Jason Momoa confirmed he was beginning filming this week in the UK, so it’s likely his co-star Amber Heard will be returning, too.

Heard is definitely ready to get cracking, too, as the Mera actress shared a pretty intense workout video on social media last week that shows she’s been training hard to keep in shape to play the future queen of the oceans. The short video posted on Twitter shows Heard mastering some impressive acrobatic moves, which will likely come in handy when she has to shoot action scenes that are supposed to take place underwater.

Momoa recently dropped the revelation that he’s getting his hair dyed blonde for Aquaman 2, promising a return to the comic book character’s classic look, following him getting the bold orange and green suit at the end of the last film. That probably means Mera’s look will be freshened up as well. Which is probably a good thing, as fans have had some strong thoughts about the unrealistic red wig used for the character in previous appearances.

Right now is a busy time for Amber Heard, who just announced the birth of her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, via surrogacy earlier this month. Her latest movie, independent drama Gully, also released in June, though it was unfortunately not a commercial success. Aquaman and the Long Kingdom, co-starring Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Dolph Lundgren, is on course to swim into cinemas in about a year and a half on December 22nd, 2022.