Watch: ‘House of Gucci’ featurette spotlights Lady Gaga’s ‘wild ride’

A new featurette clip for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci highlights the wild ride that the subject at the film’s centers goes on, Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani.

The true crime tale for one woman’s bid for power in an iconic fashion dynasty has Gaga taking a type of role that is starkly different than her Academy Award-nominated turn as the rags-to-riches singer-songwriter Ally. Be warned, from here on out, this article will contain spoilers for House of Gucci.

One of the key differences is that rather than playing a fictional character, Gaga in House of Gucci plays the real-life Reggiani, who is an Italian socialite that was convicted in the late ’90s of hiring a hitman to kill her former husband Maurizio Gucci, an heir to the Gucci fashion brand as portrayed by Adam Driver in the film.

“This film is such a wild ride, and every second of it is entertaining,” Gaga says in the featurette.

House of Gucci, which came to theaters in November of last year, boasts a star-studded cast featuring Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

Gaga went full-blown method in her preparation of the role, immersing herself in the part by assuming an Italian accent for the six months leading up to the film’s production and during the three and a half months when it was being filmed, staying in character the entire time.

She also said this:

“On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano,’ and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia,” she told W Magazine. “But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

House of Gucci is available on digital on Feb. 1 and comes to Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 22. Lady Gaga’s Oscar campaign is ongoing. No update on the flies.