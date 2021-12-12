Will The MCU Bring Back The Inhumans?



With phase 4 underway and due to finish up in 2023, we have to think about who and what is joining the MCU come phase 5. This includes The Inhumans, who have already made their appearance albeit in an unsuccessful TV series that Marvel has since tried dissociating themselves with. However, by the time Phase 4 is finished and phase 5 is upon us would it have been enough time that they can make their journey back to the MCU?

Though now that Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Eternals are officially part of the MCU is there really any more room for another ensemble family to join the ranks?

The Inhumans have a long history within the comics and contribute to major storylines, but they are still yet to be properly introduced into the MCU, and introducing them now could be disadvantageous – especially just after meeting the Eternals who had been in hiding for the past 7,000 years.

MCU would need an engaging storyline to re-introduce the Royal Family that didn’t seem redundant, as staying hidden is no longer acceptable (here’s looking at you Eternals). Yet with Kamala Khan about to make her debut in the MCU in 2022, perhaps a reintroduction to The Inhumans is possible.

For those of you who don’t know in Marvel comic book lore, Kamala Khan is an Inhuman herself, though it is uncertain if her comic origins will be part of her storyline in her Disney+, Ms Marvel, or have been altered to better fit the current slate of the MCU.

Regardless, The Inhumans, to some extent, will probably make a return whether that be one Inhuman at a time or perhaps the heads of Royal Family, Medusa, and Black Bolt, will come to scout out Kamala and help her out of a tricky situation. Whatever the future is for The Inhumans, the MCU will want to make sure that it is done properly with an exciting cast and a worthy budget.

Howvwer, for now, it can be assured that as far as the MCU is concerned, an entry for The Inhumans is on the back-burner as the way is made for other fan-favorite superheroes.