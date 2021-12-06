Young Avengers assembled by Hailee Steinfeld

With the hype of Marvel’s next generation of young superheroes at an all-time high, fans have begun speculating as to who exactly will be appearing and when they’ll be appearing.

So far fans have been introduced to Kate Bishop and Wanda’s twins, Billy and Tommy Maximoff. Now with the reintroduction of Cassie Lang confirmed for Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania and Riri Williams debuting as Ironheart in Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever ahead of her own show on Disney Plus, we also have confirmation of Ms. Marvel and Miss America joining the MCU very soon.

It seems that we have even more confirmation of who is assembling the Young Avengers, and it’s none other than Kate Bishop.

According to reports on Reddit, Hailee Steinfeld was spotted at the Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, U.K., where Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coincidentally being filmed. As everyone knows, Marvel sets are usually very strict, with not even casual visits allowed from other MCU stars. Steinfeld’s presence there could hint that Bishop is off to meet Cassie Lang to recruit her into the Young Avengers Initiative, perhaps even in an end-credits scene.

As for the other members of the Young Avengers, we won’t meet some of them until 2022. As we know, Ms. Marvel and Ironheart are set to debut in their respective Disney Plus shows, and as the end of WandaVision alluded, we know that Wanda is on the hunt for her sons, who are both pivotal members of the Young Avengers.

The only member missing is Hulking, who could easily make an appearance in Secret Invasion or the next Marvel film. Thanks to Captain Marvel’s association with the Skrulls and the Kree, the likelihood of meeting Hulking soon is possible thanks to all the other Young Avengers being introduced.

With Phase Four already underway, it’s hard not to think of who and what will come in Phase Five, and the Young Avengers are definitely clear contenders, especially after Hailee Steinfeld and Kevin Fiege’s stare-off that went viral at a recent promotional stop for Hawkeye.

You can catch Steinfeld on the next new episode of Hawkeye, which drops Wednesday, Dec. 8.