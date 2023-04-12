Zack Snyder, Ben Affleck, and every director who’s already snubbed James Gunn’s DCU

James Gunn and co-CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran are busy at work rebooting the DC Universe into a fully-functioning and fresh-blooded franchise that will hopefully both draw audiences back in and also tempt exciting new filmmakers into the fold. James Mangold, for instance, is assigned to the Swamp Thing movie, which is no shabby hiring considering his exemplary form on Logan.

Unfortunately, Mangold is currently the only director tied to any of Gunn’s slate of DCU projects, which will be released under the Chapter One: Gods & Monsters umbrella. Gunn himself is writing and directing Superman: Legacy, but the likes of The Brave and the Bold, The Authority, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow remain without any creatives attached.

That’s not for lack of trying, though, as we know that Gunn and Safran have reached out to many filmmakers, both DC veterans and newbies, in their few short months on the job so far. While deals have no doubt been made behind the scenes that we’re not yet aware of, there have unfortunately been a few public snubs that we definitely know about.

Zack Snyder

via Warner Bros.

One of the very first questions DC fans had once James Gunn’s bright new era for the franchise was announced was whether Zack Snyder, the original creative figurehead of the shared universe, would consider returning under Gunn. After all, the pair are old colleagues, having collaborated on 2004’s Dawn of the Dead remake.

As it happens, though, it seems Snyder’s prior experiences with DC have led him to want to focus on his own material. Having said that, he has yet to officially rule out a potential comeback. “As far as I know, which is very little, I am doing my thing and haven’t had anyone give me a call or anything,” Snyder admitted back in Nov. 2022. “So I a[m] just wishing them all the best and hoping that they make some cool movies.”

Ben Affleck

Image via Warner Bros.

Snyder’s former leading man, Ben Affleck, had much stronger words to say on the idea of working with Gunn, however. When first announcing he was planning to recast Batman, Gunn assured fans he and Affleck had discussed the actor/filmmaker potentially directing a DC project at some point. This led to folks becoming convinced he would helm The Brave and the Bold.

As it happens, Affleck has zero intention of making this dream a reality. “I would not direct something for the [James] Gunn DC. Absolutely not,” he stressed, in a revelation that shocked the internet this March. “I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job. I just wouldn’t want to go in and direct in the way they’re doing that. I’m not interested in that.”

Patty Jenkins

via Warner Bros.

The first filmmaker known to have departed DC after Gunn’s ascension to the top position, though, is Patty Jenkins. Hot on the heels of Wonder Woman 1984, Wonder Woman 3 was announced, with Jenkins once again re-teaming with Gal Gadot for the threequel. However, Jenkins’ treatment for the film was rejected by the new guard at DC, leading to a creative impasse between the two parties that led them to part ways.

Gunn has supported Jenkins publicly, although Jenkins herself failed to mention Gunn by name in her public letter explaining her decision to break away from the Wonder Woman world. At the time of writing, it remains unclear if Gadot’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods cameo will likewise be her final time attached to the character of Diana Prince.

David F. Sandberg

Image via Warner Bros.

Speaking of Shazam!, the future of that Zachary Levi-fronted franchise is still up in the air, although the odds are not looking good after the sequel bombed at the box office. Still, by the sounds of it, the third film would likely have to find itself a new director even if it did somehow manage to get the greenlight. David F. Sandberg has outright stated that he’s looking to take a break from the comic book movie sphere, declaring he’s “done with superheroes” in the wake of Shazam! 2‘s underwhelming release.

“I started my Shazam journey right after Annabelle: Creation in 2017, and so it’s been quite a few years of just Shazam,” Sandberg revealed, before giving those who are fans of his horror output some good news. “So I’m very ready to move on and go back to horror and just try some other things.”

Danny and Michael Philippou

It’s not just directors with DC history that are walking away from the cinematic universe either, as fresh talent are likewise turning down the opportunity to join what should be a highly enticing franchise. Danny and Michael Philippou — otherwise known as YouTubing duo RackaRacka — just made a big splash in the film world with their acclaimed indie horror Talk to Me but don’t expect them to follow this up with a superhero blockbuster. The pair recently admitted they met with James Gunn but ultimately decided not to take him up on the offer to work together.

“They offered us a project but we decided not to go forward at the moment,” the pair explained. “We wanted to focus on our original material for the time being.” It’s currently unknown what project the brothers were up for, although something horror-influenced — like Mangold’s Swamp Thing — would make sense given their background.