Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy Blu-Ray Box Set Details Revealed

A new Amazon listing has revealed a special, three-movie box set of all of Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe films, including Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The trilogy box set also includes Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition.

The listing says that the blu-ray trilogy will release on Sept. 7 of this year, but no price is posted just yet. The listing does, however, say that the box will include eight discs. Images of the set show off multiple posters within that feature the members of the Justice League, and even some comic art that show off Martian Manhunter and Darkseid. The box includes a cool sleeve that removes all of the text from the cover art, leaving the six main heroes in all their glory.

This is a big victory for champions of the Snyder Cut, and those who campaigned for the director to release his version of the film that he started working on before his daughter tragically took her own life and he stepped away from the film. Currently the widely-enjoyed Snyder Cut is only available digitally on the HBO Max streaming platform.

Man of Steel was the DCEU’s introduction and origin story for Superman, which came before the Dawn of Justice sequel that introduced other characters like Ben Affleck’s Batman and Wonder Woman. All of the actors have found cult followings for their portrayals of these heroes, whether the box office agreed or not.

Many fans have dubbed this sect of the DCEU “The Snyderverse,” and it’s an appropriate name. This trilogy was built from the ground up by Snyder and was a true passion of his. DC has other plans for its future films, with upcoming movies like The Batman starring Robert Pattinson Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in 2019 seemingly being standalone titles with no connection to the Justice League trilogy. But for “Snyderverse” fans, this box set is something to cherish.