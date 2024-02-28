"Not Okay" is also how we feel after this video.

ATEEZ, one of our favorite K-Pop boy groups, just released the music video for their song “Not Okay,” which is apt considering that’s how I feel after watching it. It’s also how I feel now that I know how long I have to wait for the physical release.

Recommended Videos

If you’re an ATINY and you feel like you haven’t heard much about this new release, you’re not alone. “Not Okay” is the group’s latest Japanese single and their third Japanese release overall. The single and music video follow the release of the group’s second album, The World EP.Fin: Will, which came out in Dec. 2023.

ATEEZ fans are already off to a great start this year with plenty of new group content and a recently announced world tour, titled “Towards the Light: Will to Power.” If you’re an ATINY who loves collecting ATEEZ’s physical releases, you’re in luck. A “Not Okay” physical single will hit stores soon.

When will ATEEZ’ “Not Okay” single be released?

The song is available digitally as of Feb. 28, 2024. Copies of the physical single will be available on April 12, 2024. You can buy a copy on ATEEZ’ official store website on that date or preorder on available websites like Target.

And if this is the first time you’re hearing of ATEEZ, welcome! You can learn more about the group here. The group is one of the most popular boy groups in K-Pop right now and is known for having difficult choreography, great stage fashion, and of course, great music.