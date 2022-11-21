Taylor Swift fans settle for streams in place of tickets as ‘Midnights’ climbs back to the top of the charts

Despite the recent disaster of Ticketmaster’s Eras Tour pre-sale, Swifties still want to support their favorite artist by helping her maintain the number one spot in the Billboard charts. This comes after Taylor Swift released a new ‘Anti-Hero’ remix, days after the aforementioned pre-sale, and Drake took over the number-one spot.

Billboard reported that Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her loss’ dropped to number two after the song’s debut at the number one spot. Meanwhile, Midnights earned another 204,000 “equivalent album units” in the U.S. during the week and was the first album since Adele’s 25, to earn at least 200,000 units during the first four weeks of release. ‘Anti-Hero’ managed to stay on the number one spot throughout the week, while other songs in the newest album fluctuated in the charts.

But Swift isn’t ‘out of the woods’ just yet since her recent chart milestone does not cover the fact that the pre-sale for her tour will be investigated. It was reported that the Department of Justice will be launching an antitrust investigation against Ticketmaster and Live Nation, to see if the company has abused its power in the live-music industry. At the same time, Attorney generals in three different states have also supported the idea of investigating Ticketmaster due to its mishandling of the recent pre-sale.

Swift released a statement last week about the pre-sale. She said that she was assured by Ticketmaster that it could handle the sale but discovered that it couldn’t. She also hoped to bring more opportunities to those who struggled and missed out.