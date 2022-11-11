Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule.

The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.

The 52-date tour marks Swift’s biggest tour to date. The additional dates have been sprinkled throughout the existing schedule, upping the start of the tour to March 17, 2023, and concluding an additional four days later on Aug. 9, 2023.

Image via Taylor Swift

As its name implies, The Eras Tour will usher attendees through the various musical eras of Swift’s career, spanning the 32-year-old’s early country-pop albums like Fearless and Red all the way to her most recent Midnights album which was released on Oct. 21. In the years since her Reputation Tour in 2018, Swift has released six studio albums, including Lover, her first album since cutting ties with and Big Machine Records, and that which she never got to perform on tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While everyone else was simply trying to get by during the world’s first global pandemic of the last 100 years, Swift was busy releasing one album after the next, including Folklore, Evermore, the re-recording of Fearless and Red, as well as her most recent album Midnights, which has broken almost every record under the sun. The constant churning out of music has rightfully resulted in many wondering whether or not Taylor Swift is, as she purports to be, human.

The jury is still out now that Swift has added 17 more tour dates to a schedule that would have already seen her on the road for over five months. Exactly which songs she will cover on the tour is likely to remain a secret until the tour kicks off, but we have our ideas of what the perfect setlist would be.

For more information about how to purchase tickets, what the pricing looks like, and more, click here.