Let’s be real ⏤ at this point, BTS has become synonymous with stardom. The all-boy Korean pop band stole our hearts back in 2013 and has refused to give it back since. Every time we think there’s no way we can fall more in love with them, they release a new song, a new music video, or simply let their authenticity shine in a social media live-stream.

With fans all over the world, everyone seems to have their favorite BTS member. But what about their zodiac signs? Do they match up with their personalities? Let’s take a look at each BTS member’s zodiac sign to see what we can find out.

J-Hope: Aquarius (Feb. 18, 1994)

There’s no doubt that J-Hope is the sunshine of BTS. His bright and positive personality is infectious, and he always seems to be surrounded by an aura of happiness. Even when he’s being silly and playing jokes on the other members, you can’t help but smile along with him. But don’t be fooled by his happy-go-lucky exterior — J-Hope is a deep thinker — according to his fellow members in an interview with the South Korean newspaper, JoongAng. We wouldn’t be surprised if J-Hope often wanders off into his own world, as is typical with Aquarians. They are also known for their independent nature. Of course, he doesn’t mind being in the spotlight. After all, J-Hope was born to shine.

Suga – Pisces (March 9, 1993)

As the only water sign in BTS, Suga is often seen as a sponge for love, according to his fellow members. He’s cool, opinionated, and can sometimes play coy, but at the end of the day Pisces just want love. If Suga had to choose between going to a party or staying in bed, he would probably choose to stay in bed, especially since his group-mates think of him as a grandpa. His plethora of knowledge makes him a go-to for information. Although he’s low-key, he doesn’t necessarily hold his tongue. On the other hand, Pisces are known for their compassionate and empathetic nature, and Suga definitely embodies those qualities as well. Pisces are also highly creative, which we know is spot on when it comes to Suga.

Jungkook – Virgo (Sept. 1, 1997)

Virgos are known for their practicality and level-headedness, and Jungkook is the epitome of those qualities. He’s the youngest member of BTS, but he doesn’t let that stop him from taking charge. Virgos are known to be perfectionists — and will often strive to be the best at everything they do — as well as independent. They are notorious for their ability to worry. Virgos are also loyal friends, and Jungkook definitely falls into that category.

RM – Virgo (Sept. 12, 1994)

RM was born on September 12, making him a Virgo. Virgos are known to be hard workers and perfectionists, which definitely describes RM. He is the translator for the group as he is fluent in English, Japanese, and Korean. Virgos are often seen as the voice of reason, which is probably why RM is considered the leader of BTS. His zodiac sign also explains his musical genius – Virgos are known for their creative abilities.

Jimin – Libra (Oct. 13, 1995)

Charming and handsome, Jimin is the perfect example of a Libra. From afar we can tell that his personality is infectious, which makes sense because Libras are social butterflies. Jimin is always there to lend an ear, say fellow BTS members. Since Libras have an affinity for creating harmony and seeing justice in the world, it makes sense that Jimin would be altruistic, having donated to charities on multiple occasions.

Jin – Sagittarius (Dec. 4, 1992)

Jin might be the oldest member of BTS, but his zodiac sign explains why he’s often seen as the baby of the group. Sagittarians are known to be talkative and full of life – two qualities that definitely describe Jin. He’s also been known to be timid and quiet, says his group-mates, which is typical of a Sagittarius. Sagittarians are also known for their sense of adventure, which is probably why he’s always game for challenging himself musically.

V – Capricorn (Dec. 30, 1995)

Last but not least is V, the group’s only Capricorn. Capricorns are known to be ambitious and hardworking, which is definitely true of V. He’s also been known to be shy and reserved, which is typical of a Capricorn. Capricorns are also known for their sense of humor, which is probably why V is always cracking jokes and making the other members laugh. Despite his quiet nature, his group-mates have said he has no problem speaking his mind. Capricorns are also known for their loyalty, which we have no doubt applies to V.