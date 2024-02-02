Why wasn’t Kaelynn in season 2 of ‘Love on the Spectrum?’

Kaelynn Partlow found herself unlucky in love after season 1, and while fellow Love on the Spectrum US stars Dani Bowman, James Jones, and Steve Spitz got their second chance at finding their perfect match in season 2, Kaelynn failed to receive the call.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Emmy Award-winning series, Love on the Spectrum US ⏤ created and directed by Cian O’Clery, the mastermind behind the Australian iteration of Love on the Spectrum ⏤ follows “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum” as they “navigate the world of romance and relationships.” Although Kaelynn ended up single after her first stint on the show, she did not receive a second chance like some of her fellow Love on the Spectrum US stars, leaving fans of the franchise with just one burning question: Why?

Why didn’t Kaelynn return to Love on the Spectrum?

Fortunately, Kaelynn answered this commonly asked query via TikTok ⏤ where she has amassed 466.7k followers ⏤ admitting that while she expressed interest in being a part of season 2, the crew claimed that they were not coming back to her hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, so it simply did not make sense.

“Initially, they asked if I would be willing to participate in season 2, and I said yes, but months later, they said they weren’t coming back to this part of the country to film, and so it just wouldn’t work out. I was bummed, but I understood. That is until the production crew invited me to dinner in my hometown, because they were filming here.”

While Kaelynn definitely felt deceived by the Love on the Spectrum US crew ⏤ due to the fact that the production filmed just 45 minutes away in Clemson, South Carolina to cover Tanner Smith‘s story ⏤ the team finally admitted to Kaelynn that they felt as though her story had already been told, and given her large following on social media, she could use her platform to continue her story, instead. Contrary to popular belief, she had another theory…

“My preferences for dating a neurotypical man were not in alignment with the matches they were trying to create for everyone. In other words, my preference made finding potential matches more difficult for them and less exciting for viewers. Also, since I’m so language abled, I don’t struggle with communication, people don’t look at me and immediately recognize that I’m autistic.”

While she feels as though her story was not a good fit for Love on the Spectrum US, Kaelynn continued by sharing that she is thankful for the opportunity that she had on season 1, which opened a great deal of doors for her as an advocate for autism awareness.

To watch Kaelynn Partlow look for love nonetheless, fans of the franchise can stream season 1 of Love on the Spectrum US now via Netflix, as well as season 2 to meet fresh faces like Tanner Smith, Connor Tomlinson, and Journey.