Ewan McGregor almost gives away huge ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ spoiler in viral interview

Thanks to last week’s two-part premiere, we’re now already a third of the way through Obi-Wan Kenobi, but fans still have a lot of questions about where the Star Wars show goes from here. As of the end of the second episode, “Ben” has yet to fully embrace the old Jedi ways as he’s still reluctant to reclaim his connection to the Force, much like Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi. But it sounds like he’ll be going full Jedi Master again by the end of the season.

At least, that’s what Ewan McGregor seems to suggest in a viral interview clip in which the Scottish star accidentally skirts some major spoilers. While speaking to the press at Star Wars Celebration, McGregor was asked about his dream lightsaber, revealing that he actually likes Obi-Wan’s just as it is. “Pretty much like it does, you know. Yeah, I didn’t want to make any changes,” the actor begins before adding, The interesting thing about…” McGregor then catches himself, before bursting out in nervous laughter. “I was just totally about to give something away,” he admits.

Check out McGregor’s gaff via the tweet below:

THE WAY EWAN’S LIFE FLASHED BEFORE HIS EYES 😭 pic.twitter.com/G31VNYUwMS — Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) May 30, 2022

After old friend Bail Organa implored him to travel to Daiyu to rescue young Leia from kidnappers, Obi-Wan dug up his old lightsaber from where he’d buried it in the sand, so it’s no big spoiler that he’ll be reunited with his iconic weapon in the series. Still, McGregor’s comments indicate that Kenobi’s lightsaber will possibly undergo some sort of upgrade or potentially be involved in a key moment in the show which the actor is afraid to spoil.

Could it be somehow linked to Obi-Wan’s imminent reunion with Hayden Christensen’s Vader, which was teased in episode two’s final scene? Or possibly a showdown with new enemy Reva (Moses Ingram), who has a personal hatred for him? The only way to find out is to watch as Obi-Wan Kenobi unfolds over the next few Wednesdays on Disney Plus.