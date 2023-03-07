Latest Marvel News: A long-awaited day finally arriving means Phase 5’s savior is here as MCU fans go too far with low Snyderverse blow

Amid Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania butchering Phase Five’s beginning and rumors of considerable delays blighting excitement for what’s to come, the MCU could not have been more in need of some good news. Thankfully, the very thing to turn all the negative press has now arrived in the form of a Marvel Studios production we’ve been waiting forever for at last becoming real. Meanwhile, the MCU/DCU comparisons go too far this time by bringing in Batman’s mother.

Hell yeah, Daredevil: Born Again has officially started shooting!

Image via Disney Plus

Just when the MCU had hit rock bottom, a hero has risen up to single-handedly reignite the Marvel fandom’s faith in the franchise’s future. Yes, Daredevil: Born Again officially started shooting the week beginning March 6, bringing an end to the drought caused when Netflix cancelled the original DD run over four and a half years ago. There’s a lot riding on this one, then, which is probably why fans are already getting overwhelmed with worry that it won’t live up to the hype. But, hey, let’s for once stay positive and believe that Matt Murdock is going to be the guardian devil that Phase Five so desperately needs.

Marvel fans rally around Jonathan Majors’ Kang/Creed III theory and declare it MCU canon

Image via Marvel Studios

Jonathan Majors really started something when he floated the idea that his Creed III character, Damian, the latest opponent of fellow MCU vet Michael B. Jordan’s Donnie, could be a secret Kang variant. People have got so taken with the idea that the theory was put to the vote, with fans overwhelmingly declaring that, yes, this is definitely canon. So, by a combination of popular decree and the say-so of the Conqueror himself, the Rocky/Creed franchise is officially part of the MCU multiverse. It’s now up to you to follow up on this promise in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Kevin Feige.

Comparing the low-points of Phase Four to Batman v Superman is the cruelest criticism yet

Image via Warner Bros.

Marvel fans have laid into Phase Four in some pretty harsh ways before now, but one particularly ruthless Reddit thread has gone way too far in comparing the (subjectively) worse moments of the MCU’s most divisive phase to Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, specifically the infamous “Martha” moment. Considering that scene is one of the most notorious in all of comic book movie history, that’s a really low-blow, regardless of how sore folks still are from the likes of Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder. In the words of Batfleck, why did you say that name?

While the jury’s still out on if Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine really will debut before Deadpool 3, rest assured, bubs, that more of the latest Marvel news is coming your way real soon.