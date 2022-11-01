Latest Marvel News: Hollywood raids the MCU for Halloween costume ideas as the worst Marvel movie ever is yours to watch for free

Happy Halloween, fans of the House of Ideas! Before you no doubt binge all the Marvel content that’s vaguely spooky, from Blade to the Man-Thing movie, let’s first recap the biggest MCU-related news of the day. Interestingly, the X-Men seemed to be the theme of the year this Oct. 31 as some of Hollywood’s hottest stars cosplayed as the Children of the Atom. Meanwhile, a notorious Marvel movie is yours to enjoy for free while yet another contender for Reed Richards has entered the fray.

The X-Men own Halloween thanks to Kim Kardashian, Keke Palmer, and more

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME / Marvel Comics

It looks like a lot of famous faces used this Halloween season as an open audition for Marvel’s upcoming X-Men reboot as a trio of stars cosplayed as mutants this past weekend. First of all, Keke Palmer made fans’ dreams come true by going as Rogue, while Kim Kardashian naturally went for the most provocative Marvel character of the lot in Mystique. Meanwhile, Javicia Leslie has made it known she wants to be Storm by dressing as Ororo Munroe. Kevin Feige, are you paying attention?

The Marvel Dracula movie you’ve never heard is now yours to sink your teeth into

Image via Marvel Comics

DC fans have The Batman to watch this Halloween, and now here’s a perfect viewing suggestion for Marvel lovers: the Dracula anime you never knew existed. And probably for a good reason. 1980’s Dracula: Sovereign of the Damned is known as one of the worst anime of all time, let alone one of the worst things to come from Marvel. Nevertheless, the Toei product has been given a spiffy restoration by the people at Kineko Video and you can now stream it on YouTube.

Have we found our new Reed Richards? (Headline #734)

Screengrab via Disney Plus

In news that would make anyone feel like Doctor Strange caught in a time loop, we present you with yet another Reed Richards rumor. This time, Andor‘s Diego Luna is being connected with the role of Mr. Fantastic, and nobody can decide if hiring the Star Wars saga as Marvel’s smartest man would be a stroke of genius or a bad move. While they work that out, we can add Luna to the ever-growing Council of Would-Be Reeds, which also includes William Jackson Harper, Penn Badgley, and Tom Ellis.

What If… Marvel gave their animators more money?

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Marvel Studios might throw hundreds of millions of dollars a year at their live-action productions, but it seems it’s much stingier when it comes to the company’s animated output. Director Bryan Andrews has revealed that What If…? was originally intended to be animated in a different style every episode, to better highlight the uniqueness of each new universe, but sadly this concept had to be junked due to lack of funds. Fans are taking this news just about as well as you would imagine.

The Marvel ghost train continues its ghoulish journey tomorrow, spooky superhero fans, so don’t go anywhere.