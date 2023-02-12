Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has certainly received some very encouraging early reactions, but the jury is still out on exactly how the latest MCU movie will rank with other recent efforts from Marvel. Nevertheless, it seems we can expect it to not fall prey to a big sin that’s been plaguing the franchise’s efforts of late. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds proves he thinks he’s just as indestructible as Wade Wilson by antagonizing Kevin Feige and company with some possible Deadpool 3 spoilers.

We may know another X-Men universe character who’s back for Deadpool 3, thanks to a reckless Ryan Reynolds

Image via Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter

Ryan Reynolds is nothing if not the biggest troll in the superhero Multiverse, and now he’s consciously trying to make Marvel execs sweat by apparently revealing the return of another X-Men universe character in Deadpool 3 way too early. We already know that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine for the MCU-merging threequel, and Patrick Stewart may have just confirmed he’ll be involved as Professor X. It’s possible that a much less-iconic franchise player will feature, too. We think. Maybe. Honestly, Reynolds’ announcement is more confusing than those Fox timelines.

Even Thunderbolts‘ biggest star has literally no idea what’s happening with the troubled movie

Image via Marvel

Marvel fans are currently thundering for some answers in the wake of some worrying rumors about Thunderbolts, which claim that cast-member Hannah John-Kamen has bolted from the anti-superhero ensemble flick. Maybe the movie’s most famous star, Sebastian Stan, the Winter Soldier himself, can shed some light on the situation? Nope, ‘fraid not, as the MCU mainstay has now admitted that he is as lost as the rest of us, as he’s yet to even read a script for the movie…which is coming out in a little over a year in July 2024. Should we be concerned?

Marvel really wants you to know that Quantumania‘s CGI doesn’t suck as bad as Love and Thunder‘s

Image via Marvel Studios

This time next weekend, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will finally be out there for the world to see, and Marvel Studios is promising us that this one will be a lot easier on the eyes than certain recent MCU misfires. A new featurette on the trilogy capper does its best to convince us that the film is a real visual treat that is going to wow us all on the big screen come its release on Feb. 17 — and definitely won’t inspire endless memes about its bad CGI, like Thor: Love and Thunder before it. Okay, we’re trusting you, Marvel. This had better not backfire like Scott Lang trusting Kang.

Just like The Incredible Hulk is definitely the most significant movie in the MCU (wait, what?), it’s an undeniable fact that another roundup of the latest Marvel news will be delivered tomorrow.