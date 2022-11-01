Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ most underrated Jedi finally get their due as ‘Stranger Things’ star talks spilling season 5 secrets

It’s Halloween, so we know you’re in a horror mood, but that’s no excuse to overlook the sci-fi genre as you don your overly revealing costume and/or gorge yourself on candy. This Monday, we’ve received a range of updates on such franchises as Doctor Who, Star Wars, and Stranger Things, all of which have some game-changing new developments on the horizon that both the stars and the fans have been chewing over. Let’s take a look at the latest sizzling intel from the sci-fi sphere.

Star Wars stans have Tales of the Jedi season 2 already mapped out

Image via Lucasfilm

Last week’s premiere of Tales of the Jedi could not have gone down better with the Star Wars fandom. The only problem? The six-part miniseries was too dang short and folks are desperate for more. While it’s currently unclear if Disney Plus has ordered a second season, fans are already theorizing which two Jedi/Sith could receive the spotlight next time around. Popular suggestions include Plo Koon, Asajj Ventress, and Quinlan Vos. Hey, we’d watch it.

Even Millie Bobby Brown has no idea what’s going to happen in Stranger Things 5

Image via Netflix

With season 4 blowing up the status quo in a big way, Stranger Things fans are eagerly awaiting new info about the Netflix smash’s fifth and final season. But if you’re planning on cornering Millie Bobby Brown and demanding some answers, you might want to rethink that strategy. Partly because it would be a weird thing to do but also because the Eleven actress has admitted she knows pretty much the same as us about how the show will end—because the Duffers know she can’t be trusted to keep secrets.

Peter Capaldi predicts what Ncuti Gatwa will bring to Doctor Who

Images via BBC

The Twelfth Doctor himself Peter Capaldi has made it abundantly clear that he’s not looking to return to the TARDIS anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t as excited about the future of Doctor Who as the rest of us. In fact, the Scottish star has combined his experience as a former lead of the series and status as a lifelong Whovian to predict what Ncuti Gatwa, who he cannot stop gushing about, will bring to the role of the Fifteenth Doctor once he takes over from David Tennant next year.

Streaming spotlight: A monster mash-up monster hit mashes up the competition

Image via Warner Bros. Studios

Over in the streaming world, a monster mash-up movie is fittingly doing the numbers this Halloween, climbing up the charts like a certain giant ape lumbering up the Empire State Building. Yes, Godzilla vs. Kong wasn’t the best film ever made, but it sure was better than most non-superhero crossover flicks and it seems folks are enjoying revisiting it all over again as we beckon in November. Remember, Legendary’s MonsterVerse is set to expand with a currently untitled sequel.

More sci-fi news will invade the planet tomorrow, peeps, so make sure you don’t go anywhere.