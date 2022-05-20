‘Spy x Family’ adds new English dub cast members

Crunchyroll has announced more English cast members for the smash hit anime Spy X Family as the English dub of Episode 6 will be released this weekend.

Episode 6 – ‘The Friendship Scheme’ – will have Anya attending the renowned Eden academy for the first time, as well as witness the iconic ‘intimidating smile’ she pulls in front of her classmates. And a new school environment means a whole new array of voice actors to play Anya’s classmates.

The new cast members announced to play Anya’s classmates at Eden Academy are Caitlin Glass (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) as Damian Desmond — the second son of Donovan Desmond — and Dani Chambers (One Piece) as Becky Blackbell, Anya’s best friend. It was also announced that Michelle Rojas (Attack on Titan) as Ewen Egeburg and Macy Anne Johnson (Black Clover) as Emile Elman, both of whom are Damian’s friends in Eden Academy.

Spy x Family follows a spy who builds a ‘fake family’ for a mission, not realizing that the daughter is a mind-reader and his fake wife is an assassin. The manga currently has nine volumes in Japanese, with seven translated into English, and has sold more than 12.5 million copies in Japan. It was announced back at the start of May that a Spy x Family musical is in the works and will open in Japan by 2023.

Spy x Family will have a total of 25 episodes, with a small break between Episodes 12 and 13. Both the English and Japanese dub of the anime series is now available to stream on Crunchyroll and new episodes come out every Saturday.