Was Temuera Morrison skipped over for ‘Ahsoka?’

Star Wars: Ahsoka’s fifth episode finally revealed a beloved fan favorite, even if his cameo was far too short for his many fans. Captain Rex finally made a live-action appearance during Anakin and young Ahsoka’s battlefield charge — and despite Temuera Morrison’s name appearing in the credits, it’s not quite enough to satiate fans who are wondering what exactly happened to him. The actor was riding high on the Star Wars train after appearing in The Mandalorian and subsequently, The Book of Boba Fett, but his Star Wars-related silence since then has fans wondering if he has hung up his many helmets for good.

Is Temuera Morrison in Star Wars: Ahsoka?

After seven seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and three in Star Wars: Rebels Commander Rex has become one of the Star Wars fandom’s favorite battle-scarred badasses. His arrival in Kenobi was highly anticipated by fans, who gobbled up rumors of his appearance for months before the brief cameo. Morrison appeared on screen for less than 30 seconds and as an unnamed Clone soldier. Disappointingly, it appears that may be the way of his Ahsoka appearances as well.

In episode 5, the titular Jedi finds herself in the World Between Worlds, facing off against her master, Anakin Skywalker. As the two battle, Anakin drags Ahsoka through her memories, visiting one of their first battles during The Clone Wars, and then one of her last. The ever-faithful captain Rex can be seen during both of the flashbacks, and Temuera Morrison’s voice can be heard shouting commands, yelling in pain, and creating all sorts of background chatter for the clone troopers rushing into battle. Its a pivotal moment for Ahsoka, one which forces her to reconcile her relationship with her master, and the repercussions its had on how she lives her life.

Fans have been speculating Morrison’s appearance would come in the form of a flashback since it was announced that Hayden Christensen would make an appearance, but this brief cameo has many feeling Morrison’s inclusion was over before it even began.

Morrison revealed in a Comic-con interview that, though he had seen bits of Ahsoka when he was “passing through” the Kenobi set, he didn’t recall having any parts on the show. That might not mean much with the notoriously strict filming schedules Disney keeps. Morrison’s Book of Boba Fett co-star Ming Na Wen told The Hollywood Reporter that she didn’t actually know she was working on BoBF until she arrived on set.

Captain Rex would be well into his 80s by this point in the timeline, but that hasn’t slowed him down any. Fans have widely speculated that the group of old men seen liberating Endor with Han and Leia includes the grizzled old clone, and bet that, even after all these years, the old boy still has enough fight in him to help Ahsoka on her adventures. Now that the Jedi is making her way across the universe, its unlikely that she’ll run into her old friend, but that doesn’t rule him out. Rex traveled with Hera’s crew for years, and it seems like the General could use some friends after her flagrant disobedience of New Republic directive.

What happened to Temuera Morrison?

Temuera Morrison is still very active in Hollywood and in the New Zealand film scene. So far this year he has lent his voice to The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, and The Flash. He is currently starring as Ed, a Māori Diesel mechanic who, with the help of his aqua-aerobics instructor wife, thwarts a billion-dollar criminal enterprise in Far North.

Morrison was used as the character inspiration for Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes concept art, prompting fans to believe there was a guaranteed role in Ahsoka, but Star Wars has been using his likeness for years. Likewise, the New Zealand born actor has hundreds of Star Wars voice acting credits to his name. It’s no wonder he has trouble keeping track of how many projects he’s attached to. We’d love to see more of Morrison in the future, but it doesn’t seem like Ahsoka season one will scratch that itch. Maybe we’ll get an Ahsoka and Boba Fett reunion instead.