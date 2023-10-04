What are Mortis Gods in ‘Star Wars?’ The Ones reference in ‘Ahsoka,’ explained

Star Wars: Ahsoka has finally aired its final episode, and Dave Filoni’s live-action directorial debut has left more questions than answers. The vacancy left by the late Ray Stevenson is weighing heavily on fans after the cliffhanger ending, and the rise of the spooky space witches of Dathomir has excited even the most unenthusiastic viewers – it’s impossible to deny the potential in an undead army. As Filoni works tirelessly to establish a link between the much-reviled sequel trilogy and the current canon, it seems he just can’t help but inject some of his signature Force concepts into his latest project. In the final episode of the season, Ahsoka’s Mortis owl, Morai made her live-action debut leading fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series to wonder just when the Ahsoka will finally acknowledge the Force elephants in the room, the mysterious otherworldly gods of Mortis known as ‘The Ones’.

What episodes cover Mortis in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

During season three (episodes 15-17) of The Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are sent to investigate a transmission intercepted from deep in the outer rim, one which contains a Jedi distress code that hasn’t been used in 2000 years. Right away, Mortis breaks the bounds of reality, with both Anakin’s ship and a massive Star Destroyer seemingly occupying the same space – but unable to see one another. Before the Jedi can try to work out the mess, Mortis appears, and rather than a typical planet, the world appears as a diamond-shaped ship, and sucks the trio into its depths.

Rather than a ship, Mortiz appears as a world. The interior is a simulacrum of life, covered in plants with an atmosphere and sky. During the day, the planet is verdant and beautiful, but when the sun falls, it becomes a showdown land devoid of life. The only inhabitants of the world are the Son, the Daughter, and the Father, three immortal humanoid creatures representing the light side, dark side, and balance in the force. The trio has a slew of Force abilities never seen before, from Shapeshifting and immortality to an upgraded form of mental manipulation, and the ability to corrupt force wielders.

Who is the Father in Star Wars?

The father tries to reason with the son.

The Father, a tempered if not out-of-touch elderly man, reveals to Anakin that he believes him to be the chosen one. The Father believes that Anakin will replace him and that only he can maintain the balance in the Force. He created the Mortis Dagger to control – and ultimately kill his children, if necessary – a decision that would ultimately lead to his doom.

The Father represents balance in the Force. It is only by his will that his children are trapped in the ethereal world of Mortis. It’s never explained If the Mortis inhabitants are the originators of the Force, but they have abilities mortal Force wielders could only dream of. He can stop lightsaber blades with his bare hands, strip his children of their bestial forms, teleport, alter memories, and grant immortality to himself and his children. The Father ultimately kills himself so that Anakin can destroy his Son.

There are fan theories that Anakin did in fact take his place after his death, and that he will shepherd the balance of the Force for the next myriad.

Who is the the Son in Star Wars?

Sam Witwer voices The Son in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The Son, a petulant and power hungry, red-eyed man, orchestrated the Jedi’s trip to Mortis in a bid to escape his father’s control. He is willing to do whatever is necessary and is more than willing to corrupt Ahsoka to use her as a weapon against Anakin. He uses the Padawan, manipulating her until she steals the Dagger of Mortis, then sucks out the remainder of her life force without remorse. Though he is unsuccessful in escaping Mortis, he does eventually win some semblance of freedom after Anakin destroys him.

The powerful Force user claimed that he was both Sith and not Sith simultaneously, and he was unable to stop himself from being manipulative, selfish, and deceptive because of his strong connection to the dark side. After years of violence brought about by the Clone Wars and the darkness sown by the Sith, the Son’s power grew immensely, but despite this, he was unable to overpower his father on his own. Using the Mortis Dagger, he attempted to kill his father, but the Daughter took the blow instead. In a final attempt to stop his son, the Father turned the blade on himself rendering the Son mortal and allowing Anakin to kill him and return balance to the force through annihilation.

Who is the Daughter in Star Wars?

The Daughter reluctantly takes Obi-Wan to the Mortis Dagger.

The Daughter is a wise but aloof young woman dedicated to following her father’s orders. As the light side of the Force, it is in her nature to be selfless, compassionate, and humble. Though she and her brother were opposites, she showed him nothing but compassion and lobbied for her Father to show him the same. Despite his violence against the Jedi and her Father, the Daughter refused to take up arms against him, but she did reveal the location of her brother’s only weakness, the Mortis Dagger, to Obi-Wan. After suffering a mortal blow while saving her father, the Daughter gives up what little life she has left to resurrect Ahsoka.

Just like her brother, the Daughter could shapeshift, appearing as a white and green griffin. She was more adept than her brother with the telekinetic aspects of the force and had a special connection with Morai. The owl-like bird follows Ahsoka Tano after her trip through the World Between Worlds, leading fans to believe that the Jedi is now the incarnation of the light side of the force in the Daughter’s stead.