What is the ‘Gushing Over Magical Girls’ season 2 release date?

Just finished the final episode of Gushing Over Magical Girls and left craving more of Utena’s twisted villainy? You’re not alone. Everyone’s dying to know when’s round two with our favorite anti-heroine.

Recommended Videos

The story of Utena Hiiragi, the most unsuspecting middle schooler turned villain, has just hit pause and we’re all leaning in, waiting for the play button to hit again. After all, it’s not every day you find a magical girl fan willing to cross over to the dark side and clash with her idols, the Tres Magia.

When Gushing Over Magical Girls made its debut in the Winter 2024 slate, there wasn’t the typical buzz you’d expect from a fresh anime series. But it managed to quietly slip into view and grab our attention in a big way. Fans have really taken to the darker elements of the series, particularly the sadistic streak that runs through the narrative.

When is Gushing Over Magical Girls Season 2 coming?

Image Via Asahi Production

The Mahou Shoujo themed anime hasn’t been officially renewed for a second season yet. A lot of anime series never make it past that initial run. It’s a sad reality, but sometimes an anime adaptation is more of a promotional tool for the original manga or light novel series.

The creators want to boost sales and generate buzz, and an anime adaptation is the perfect way to do that. Even if the stars align and Gushing Over Magical Girls does get renewed, we still don’t know when it’ll actually hit the screens. We’re talking voice acting, animation, and all the other ingredients that go into creating a sequel.

Well, when an anime is pulling in a MyAnimeList rating of 7.7, it’s hard for studios and decision-makers to ignore the fanbase. There are still plenty of other factors at play. But it definitely doesn’t hurt the anime’s chances of getting renewed for another season.

What’s the status of the manga?

A total of eleven volumes of Gushing Over Magical Girls have been published so far by Mangaka Akihiro Ononaka. As the manga continues to develop, it provides a rich well of source material for the anime creators to draw from. The more chapters and volumes available, the higher the chances of a second season being greenlit.

If you can’t wait for an update, J-Novel Club has got you covered. They’ve licensed the series for an English release and have been publishing chapters digitally. So, you can stay up-to-date with the story as it unfolds.