The good, the bad, and the ugly — Chicago PD has seen it all, and now, so can you! We have the answer to where you can catch all the action and the drama of Chicago PD, right from your couch.

Chicago PD is NBC’s hard-hitting series about the crime-fighting crew of Chicago law enforcement. It hosts a variety of Hollywood’s finest including Sophia Bush, Jason Beghe, and Tracy Spirikados, with several cast switchups since its first airing. The show began in 2014, and has continued for 11 seasons and counting. Created by Dick Wolf, it has understandably drawn quite a fanbase and following since its early beginnings. Wolf is responsible for the hit TV franchise Law & Order, as well as other popular series such as Blood and Money, Cold Justice, and FBI. In fact, Law & Order is one of NBC’s highest-grossing franchises — of all time. It puts Dick Wolf in the net worth range of oh, about $600 million, give or take. So it’s no wonder his world of Chicago law and order, is similarly successful.

In fact, the “One Chicago” world is similar in setup to Law & Order, as the Chicago PD series is part of a franchise and is linked with the sister series Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago Justice. PD was second in line, rolling out right after Chicago Fire premiered. All of them experience quite a bit of crossover in plots and stars, linking them together and following in the footsteps of Dick Wolf’s other series. The franchise covers the entire gamut of the Chicago fields of service, and each series is just as dramatic as the next. Rife with criminal activity, legal justice, love interests, betrayals, scams, and scandals, you can be sure Dick Wolf knows how to bring the drama. You won’t want to miss it.

Where can I watch Chicago PD?

So with all this hype, you may be wondering where you too can join in on the fun, well we just happen to have the inside scoop on that very thing. You can catch Chicago PD for free on Pluto (NBC’s streaming service) NBC, and with a Hulu Premium subscription. It is also available for purchase on Apple TV, YouTube, and Prime Video.

Whether you are cozying up next to your special someone or perusing the series solo, whether you are utilizing NBC’s streaming service or buying your very own copy — no matter how you watch it — Chicago PD is bound to hit. Don’t miss out on another Dick Wolf classic, check it out on these streaming services today.