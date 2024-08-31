‘#1 on the Democrats’ target list’: Marjorie Taylor Greene sounds the alarm as a key state begins to slip through Donald Trump’s Cheeto-dusted fingers

Fresh off a display that involved detonating vehicles with high-caliber firepower, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene continues her assault, this time targeting Democrats with a barrage of baseless conspiracy theories.

Greene, known for her gun-obsessed antics like her fellow Republican Kristi Noem, recently took aim at a car emblazoned with the word “socialism,” gleefully showing off multiple angles of the vehicle exploding. “I’m going to blow away the Democrat socialist agenda,” Greene declared. Greene’s anxiety and rage are palpable, and it’s not hard to see why. Her orange overlord, Donald Trump, is witnessing his once-iron grip on key states like Georgia slip through his tiny, orange-hued fingers.

Despite his relentless attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, which have included childish name-calling like “Comrade Kamala,” “Kamabla,” “Lyin’ Kamala,” and “Laffin Kamala,” as well as the mind-bogglingly stupid claim that she changed her race and turned black overnight, Trump’s performance continues to circle the drain. Even his disgustingly sexist remarks suggesting that world leaders would view Harris as a “play toy” have failed to turn the tide in his favor.

Faced with this grim reality, the Trump bootlickers are lashing out like cornered rats, desperate to cling to any shred of relevance. In a recent post on X, Greene claimed that the left had added 19,000 new Democratic voters to the rolls in Georgia, conspiring to swing the state in their favor like some sort of political Ocean’s Eleven.

19,000 is an oddly specific number. Did she pull it out of thin air, or did she consult with the same “reliable sources” that told her Jewish space lasers were responsible for California wildfires?

Georgia is #1 on the Democrats' target list for 2024 and beyond.



They've already added 19,000 new Dem voters to the rolls since 2020.



But we're fighting back hard in North Georgia to deliver the state for President Trump and to send him back to the White House in January! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nUNtcx7NmN — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 29, 2024

Also, since when is it a conspiracy for citizens — whether they are longstanding residents or newcomers to the state — to exercise their constitutional right to vote, regardless of their political affiliation? Even if we were to give Greene the benefit of the doubt, those 19,000 individuals are our fellow Americans. Let’s also address the underlying insinuation potentially lurking in Greene’s narrative — that these voters might not all be legitimate Americans. Trump made numerous false claims about widespread voter fraud and thousands of “fake” votes in Georgia, but these claims were debunked. The Georgia Secretary of State confirmed that only 2 illegal votes by deceased people were found.

19000 citizens? — Highlandrimtraveler (@Highlandrimtra1) August 29, 2024

Here’s the thing, Marjorie: Just because someone disagrees with your politics doesn’t make them any less American or less deserving of the right to have their voice heard at the ballot box. While Greene’s claims are laughable, the actions of the Republican-controlled Georgia State Election Board are far more concerning. They recently passed a rule that risks undermining election certification. Critics say the rule requires county election boards to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying election results, without defining what constitutes a “reasonable inquiry.” This could allow county officials to delay or refuse to certify results based on unsubstantiated claims of irregularities.

People registering to vote regardless of party is not some conspiracy.



However, Republicans on the GA election board making new election rules that could sow misinformation or be used to alter election results outright is very problematic. — ❤️‍🔥 A To The Z ❤️‍🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) August 29, 2024

It’s becoming blindingly obvious that Greene and her ilk are desperately trying to prevent voters from exercising their rights, as they sense the shifting tides in Georgia, now that Vice President Kamala Harris is obliterating Trump in the polls following President Biden’s decision to drop out of the race. New data reveals that the downward spiral for Trump is only going to accelerate faster as voter registration among key demographics has skyrocketed.

Young Black women have seen a jaw-dropping 175% increase in registration, while young Latinas and Black women overall have experienced increases of nearly 150% and 98%, respectively. These rising tide of diverse voices are sick and tired of the former president’s incessant nonsense. A recent Fox News poll only confirms Harris’s unstoppable momentum, showing her with narrow leads in three out of four southern Sun Belt states. In Georgia, Harris leads Trump by a margin of 48% to 46%, a remarkable turnaround from just a few months ago when Trump held a six-point advantage.

As Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) so eloquently put it at the DNC, “The question before us is: Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better America or not?” The answer from Georgians is a resounding “Hell no!” And perhaps Crockett, the alliterative queen, also gave us a clue about what to think of Greene when she previously blasted the Republican congresswoman with the “bleach blonde bad-built butch body” jab. It’s that Greene is nothing more than a gun-gripping, gimmick-guzzling, gaslighting garbage-spewer.

