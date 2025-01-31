Latest Political Tea: Donald Trump unleashes Project 2025 hellfire as MAGA Medusa Marj roars about ‘real Americans’

It’s been a doozy of a week for those of us in the U.S. of A., especially as Republican leaders like Marjorie Taylor Greene emphasize the us and completely ignore the you.

It’s nothing new from MAGA Marj as Donald Trump officially finishes his second week in office — but man, does it feel like two years. Our new commander-in-chief spent the week upending vital services in the name of saving a few bucks and didn’t even have the decency to address the cuts to school lunches, SNAP, or dozens of other frozen human services. Rude. At least some Democratic leaders are showing that they have backbones and a fighting spirit in the face of Trump’s aggressive federal spending cuts and crimes against humanity. Nancy Pelosi, for one, crawled out of the grave to comment on his nefarious dealings along with Chuck Schumer, but it’s Tim Walz and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker who took the anti-authoritarian cake.

Meanwhile, Trump’s far too busy directing new border czar Tom Homan to spit in the face of human decency. Homan is more than content showing the world that he’s the one who’s less than human, happily marching immigrants to horrific holding cells that previously housed terrorists at the notorious Guantanamo Bay. Homan and the many MAGA supporters might be rallying behind cries that no one is above the law, but we have to wonder how they say it with a straight face. After all, Trump is right there.

Homan’s not the only MAGA who’s content with disposing of his humanity to please Trump. We don’t normally share TikToks in our newsletter, but when the most infuriating and racist video out there crosses one’s screen, it simply has to be shared. Would you believe that after a nasty rant normalizing fascist language to dehumanize the opposition, a certain blue-haired bimbo is suddenly awash with concern about how we treat one another now that the inhumane treatment is being directed at her? Somebody bust out the world’s smallest violin (no, not the AJR kind).

Elsewhere in the pre-apocalyptic States, Fox News’ Jesse Watters is more than happy to keep burying truth for power. Rather than report the news, the anchor recently spent valuable air time absolutely melting down over the idea that men go grocery shopping with their wives, proving once again why MAGA minions are the dumbest people alive (and his mother was right to disinvite him from Thanksgiving dinner). We wish we could say these people get smarter with age, but then we’d be lying to you ⏤ and we’ll leave that to the MAGAs.

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants you to know that Democrats are not ‘real Americans,’ but they are arsonists who burned down LA

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What must it be like in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s brain? A terrifying prospect to consider, I know. We can only assume that MTG’s inner mindscape is like a Lynchian nightmare, only with more actual lynching. At the very least, we can guess that whenever she witnesses something that upsets her, the tiny intolerant Inside Out people in her head tell her that it’s definitely not her fault, but it is the left’s. Rainy day? Damn Democrats. Stubbed her toe? Biden moved the coffee table.

Greene’s certainly been blaming everything on the opposing political side this week (and always), as she’s maintained that Democrats are the only ones responsible for the LA fires. Likewise, Marjorie even revealed her supervillain origin story, saying that she was “never involved in politics” until she marched into Congress one day because she was “fed up” with how things were. Honestly, claiming that Democrats are to blame for Marjorie herself might be her lowest blow yet.

The MAGA Medusa didn’t stop there, though, as in her most galling bit of weekly gasbaggery, she hounded a reporter who dared to ask her what she thought of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists getting pardoned. In a video that’s more unpleasant to watch than a Terrifier film, MTG yells, curses, and rants at the poor journalist, arguing that she should be asking about Biden pardoning “rapers, killers, and murderers.” According to the all-knowing Greene, the “Democrat-run networks… don’t give a s*** about real Americans.” Hang on, now anyone who didn’t vote for Trump isn’t a “real American?” Good luck climbing uphill on that slippery slope, Marj.

Tyrant Trump sheds all illusions with the launch of a Project 2025 federal loan freeze, enraging Dems and anyone with sense

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump sent much of the U.S. into chaos on Tuesday after his administration released a memo that it would immediately pause all federal loans and grants. His administration, in all its wisdom, announced the pause with few guidelines and even fewer good reasons, sending Democratic Representatives into a panic alongside their affected constituents. Nothing says Trump like stiffing those you owe money, am I right? And nothing says fascism like bypassing those ever-important checks and balances to force through an agenda that hurts the most vulnerable populations. The memo sent off alarm bells for all of us who actually read that colossal Project 2025 manifesto, including Democrats like Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and a good 70% of the country.

Basically everyone who has ever met a family that depends on benefits to survive was quick to blast the decision for the garbage it is. The public outcry and governmental chaos that ensued prompted the administration to roll back the memo less than 24 hours later, but the aggressive move has left the stink of authoritarianism hanging in the air. Trump and his cronies swear that everyone is overreacting to the temporary halt and that their order would never have impacted SNAP, Medicaid, or a number of other life-saving federal programs. Meanwhile, Veep of our dreams Tim Walz ⏤ alongside 22 other Democratic leaders ⏤ is already preparing to take this order to court.

The lawsuits bring little comfort to Americans who want their leaders to do more. At the end of the day, those few who are standing up to Trump are doing it legally — which is more than we can say for our commander-in-chief.

To get the rest of the tea, which this week includes a Jesse Watters breakdown of Mad Men proportions, Tom Homan's hapless 'criminal' remarks, and a Cookie Monster wannabe getting fired for being trash, be sure to sign up for WGTC's They Said What?! Newsletter.

