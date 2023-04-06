Marjorie Taylor Greene spent 10 minutes in NYC and somehow concluded that protestors were ‘perverts, groomers, pedophiles, and baby killers’

Just when folks thought that Marjorie Taylor Greene would have learned her lesson about making assumptions when it comes to people and political parties, the United States Representative pulled out a brand new one by comparing some of the New York protesters to “perverts, groomers, pedophiles, and baby killers” on Twitter.

Greene, who recently gained access to her congressional Twitter page after being suspended, was in New York this week to protest Donald Trump’s arrest. The reason surrounding the former United States president’s detainment on April 4 stemmed from his participation in silencing Stormy Daniels by allegedly paying her $130,000 to stop her from talking about their alleged affair. Immediately following Trump’s arrest — which he found rather “surreal” — and court appearance, the 76-year-old returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as he was released given the non-violent nature of the 34 felony counts against him.

In a Twitter post, Greene opened up about her experience in NY by comparing it to a protest in Georgia that appeared to have occurred years before. In the upload, the 48-year-old shared a snapshot of the protesters in her district as they spoke out against then-California senator Kamala Harris as she visited the state.

Although she didn’t share the exact event date, Greene went on to say that the protestors in her district were way different compared to the ones in New York. Greene claimed that the recently held protest was filled with criminals like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jamaal Bowman, allegedly tasked by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to go after her.

This is what protesters in my district in Northwest Georgia look like when they are protesting Kamala Harris coming to town, trying to take credit for jobs that President Trump and Governor Kemp created in Georgia back in 2019.



Versus the Antifa style protesting mob of perverts,… pic.twitter.com/U4FDV7tuSq — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 6, 2023

While expressing that her district in “Northwest Georgia” is far better than New York, she said, “This is what protesters in my district in Northwest Georgia look like when they are protesting Kamala Harris coming to town, trying to take credit for jobs that President Trump and Governor Kemp created in Georgia back in 2019. Versus the Antifa style protesting mob of perverts, groomers, pedophiles, and baby killers like AOC and angry Jamaal, that came after me by the order of Mayor Adams in New York City. GA > NY #BlessYourHeart.”

As usual, many in the comments tried to show the shaky foundation on which her argument was standing.

One individual pointed out that the pic Greene shared showcased that the Georgia protest did not have a “huge turnout” because it only had five people.

I see 5 people in that photo. Not exactly a huge turn out Marge, but if it makes you feel better. — Joy T (@lymeist) April 6, 2023

Another Twitter user uploaded an AI photo of Greene getting chased out of New York.

Nice pic this when the New Yorkers were running you out if NY pic.twitter.com/zQTPk82vOS — Tricia (@queentrucker) April 6, 2023

At the same time, a third person asked Greene a serious question about her job duties seeing that she posts non-sensical tweets every second hour.

Do you do any real work? — mar ric (@julietmr3) April 6, 2023

A social media user went as far as to call Greene an “embarrassment.”

You’re an extreme embarrassment to the entire country. — evie ღ 🌻 (@eviebauer727) April 6, 2023

At this time, neither Ocasio-Cortez, Bowman, nor Mayor Adams have responded to Greene’s claims.