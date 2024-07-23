Michelle Obama, Pete Buttigieg, Hillary Clinton, and 3 other DREAM running mates for Kamala Harris

As the fallout from Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race continues, attention has now turned to who presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris might choose as her running mate.

The race to the White House has proven to be quite contentious (to say the least), from attempted assassinations to Veep-like prophecies and, perhaps most bizarrely, the involvement of Charli XCX.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

However, the surging popularity of Harris — who has received endorsement from both high-profile Democrats and celebrities alike — has offered something of a silver lining amid all the trepidation. Even more promising is what the potential Democratic ticket might look like, and the prospect of who Harris might enlist to defeat her opponent Donald Trump and end the looming threat of Project 2025 once and for all.

I’m nervous and excited at the same time to see who Kamala Harris’s vice president selection. @VP #Kamala2024 🇺🇸💙❤️🤍 — Arif (@_arifffff) July 23, 2024

In this spirit of optimism (however short-lived it might be), we’re sifting through some of the dream candidates proposed as Harris’ vice president. It’s worth noting that this is something of a fan-cast type of situation, rather than the more pragmatic choices that will probably be the reality.

In any case, here’s an assortment of the dream running mates who just might be running mates for Kamala Harris. Forewarning, Patton Oswalt regrettably hasn’t made this list, despite Ratatouille fans’ best efforts.

Michelle Obama

Current VP and future president Kamala Harris should pick former first lady Michelle Obama as her vice president. That would make maga's head explode. Drop a 💙 if you agree. — 🌊Fuzzy_PNW_Fox💙 (@FoxThorson) July 21, 2024

This might be far-fetched, but the public’s widespread enthusiasm around Michelle Obama would make her an ideal pick to join the Harris ticket. Last month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that the former First Lady was the only theoretical candidate who could defeat Trump in a hypothetical match-up, showing just how supportive voters are of Obama.

Add in the fact that her husband, former President Barack Obama, has notably chosen not to endorse Harris (yet) and you get the sense that Michelle might just be preparing a race to the White House, so why not hitch a ride Harris on the ticket?

Hillary Clinton

I've known Kamala Harris a long time. This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms.



But she can't do it alone. Become a part of this historic campaign today. https://t.co/WdRfHpTM01 pic.twitter.com/VZk2NHVtwL — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 22, 2024

Yet another former First Lady has been on the tip of people’s tongues in discussions of Harris’ VP. Hillary Clinton, the wife of former President Bill Clinton, has already shown her support for Harris with an endorsement, and while most pundits have said it’s unlikely she’ll be Harris’ running mate, that hasn’t stopped supporters from floating Clinton’s name. Of course, her bid at the White House in 2016 failed (and we all know how that ended), but who doesn’t love a redemption arc?

Pete Buttigieg

It's time for a new generation.

❤️🤍💙🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/g269XdFLqD — 🐝 RBF ~ ໓ēຖคē 🥀 (@DenaePFA) July 22, 2024

Pete Buttigieg seemingly came from nowhere when he skyrocketed to popularity in the 2020 presidential race as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg — who has served as Transportation Secretary in Biden’s cabinet since 2021 — wowed voters with his personal story and rhetorical chops, and made history as the first openly gay cabinet secretary to be confirmed by the Senate.

Selecting Buttigieg as a running mate could be seen as a win for progress and diversity, in direct opposition to the Trump campaign, and would give credence to the idea that “nature is healing.”

Bernie Sanders

If Kamala Harris makes Bernie Sanders her VP. She has my vote. On god. — Rigo (@ModernnDayHippy) July 23, 2024

The same discussions of age and competence that led to Biden’s withdrawal might dash hopes of Bernie Sanders as VP, but we can still hold hope. The Vermont senator’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination was notable in building momentum and at one point he was the frontrunner to secure the candidacy.

Just last year, a close advisor for Sanders said he had “not ruled out another run for president”, and the idea of a Harris-Sanders ticket has certainly prompted excitement online.

Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom has to be first on Kamala’s VP list. I don’t want to loose him as my governor. But if him as America’s VP saves me from Trump I’ll roll with it. — behischaos (@ALISHANANDI) July 21, 2024

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s status as one of the most prominent Democratic figures over the last few years has led to speculation that he’ll be named as Harris’ running mate. He is in his second term as the governor of the country’s most populous state, and since it’s widely assumed he’ll undertake a 2028 presidential election bid, why not speed up the process by joining Harris on the ticket?

Josh Shapiro

Assuming it’s Kamala Harris, my first call would be to Gov Josh Shapiro asking him to be my VP and my next calls would be to Taylor Swift & Beyoncé asking them to endorse. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) July 21, 2024

Of all the above politicians, Josh Shapiro is the only one who appeared on a shortlist of names to be vetted by the Harris campaign for VP, according to recent reports. The Pennsylvania governor has proven his ability to beat Trump-endorsed candidates in the past, and his importance in winning the swing-state might be used to Harris’ advantage. Shapiro endorsed Harris following Biden’s withdrawal earlier this week.

While some of these names might be a pipe dream, with all the tumult of the presidential race, why not add a dash of optimism and manifest a dream scenario?

