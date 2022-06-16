Folks on Twitter are sharing the dresses they don’t want Kim Kardashian to wear and accidentally tarnish after she allegedly did just that with an historic item worn by Marilyn Monroe.

ICYMI: Kim Kardashian wore a sleeveless cocktail dress to the Met Gala last month. The dress was previously worn by the late Marilyn Monroe to celebrate John F. Kennedy’s 45th birthday.

The Kardashian was accused of causing “permanent damage” to the dress. Monroe collector Scott Fortner shared a photo on their Instagram of the dress after the reality TV star turned beauty mogul wore it. Kim appeared to have stretched the fabric and some crystals were missing from the back of the dress.

The internet joined in on roasting Kim K for her alleged fashion crime. Folks shared pics of infamous dresses celebs wore to award shows, as well as some of the worst fashion mistakes in pop culture. They jokingly said Kim Kardashian better not even try and wear them.

One user shared drag queen Lala Ri’s infamous paper bag dress from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13. Another referenced the blue jacket and creamy yellow box pleated skirt Miley Cyrus wore in Hannah Montana: The Movie.

kim kardashian better not even think about this dress. pic.twitter.com/c9TTUoQlzm — Seddera Side ⚡️ (@sedderaside) June 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wuCZIOQcwV — out of context hannah montana (@oohannahmontana) June 15, 2022

As long as Kim Kardashian doesn't wear this dress. pic.twitter.com/QUpoYizgje — St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) June 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian you will never get this dress pic.twitter.com/edqAe44whF — alex ✨ (@CRUNKWBRlTNEY) June 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian better stay away from the Raven Baxter original dress pic.twitter.com/SSzKNy1wX3 — Childhood Shows (@ChildhoodShows) June 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress pic.twitter.com/vO1SkFqBng — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) June 15, 2022

Kim better not think about this dress pic.twitter.com/67zy5OiIxd — L⚪ (@blankbaboon) June 15, 2022

kim kardashian better not think about this dress pic.twitter.com/r03Y46r7PT — omanko (@skyferrori) June 15, 2022

kim kardashian better not even THINK about wearing this dress pic.twitter.com/YZRWXJSByn — bec (@katylavcat) June 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian better not even think about touching this dress… pic.twitter.com/lloGlbrQqm — Eve 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) June 15, 2022

kim kardashian better not even think about wearing this dress pic.twitter.com/u4qdijSlLz — iris (@criercyla) June 15, 2022

Kim better not even THINK about wearing this dress pic.twitter.com/T6xygvVdb0 — biofeelia (@vandedjan) June 14, 2022

Kim better not even think about this dress 😭 pic.twitter.com/KcUyeQ0xze — john (@fartshopping) June 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress pic.twitter.com/b4wUGhBW9J — alice pesca (@mookinng) June 15, 2022

One user showed what could allegedly happen if Kim K dared to get her hands on one of pop culture’s most… tasteful looks. The user shared a pic of Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress from the 2010 VMAs alongside a pic of Kim K frying some meat on the stove. Is no dress safe?!

can’t believe kim kardashian did this to lady gaga’s meat dress 😩 pic.twitter.com/uzedFIyR8E — jack (@fkajack) June 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian has not publicly commented on the claims she damaged the dress. But Marilyn Monroe fans questioned whether the Kardashian was gifted a strand of the late Hollywood star’s hair.