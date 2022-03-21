A first look at the ‘One Piece’ live-action series is teased for next week

One Piece’s official twitter account teased that the latest update on Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the monumental shonen series will be coming to us soon.

In an image shared on the account, documents labeled “confidential” appear next to a spiral notebook with “March 28” written across a page. Pens and a magnifying glass — real life props — also lie atop the desk.

One fan on Twitter noticed that “CH28” in the teaser image is circled by a magnifying glass, with others taking that to mean the announcement could involve something with the long-running manga’s 28th chapter. Some speculation involves the possibility that Shanks, leader of the Red Hair Pirates, will make an appearance.

It was just the chapter where Kuro finally shows that he’s a bad guy. But the cover page shows SHANKS — Emil (@Emil30641597) March 20, 2022

Netflix announced it was working with mangaka Eiichiro Oda on development of the series as an executive producer last year. The series is in production at Tomorrow Studios, the team behind the platform’s live-action Cowboy Bebop misfire.

The Straw Hats were cast back in December, with Iñaki Godoy starring as series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy in the live action adventure. Additional castings for side characters in the 10 episode series were announced earlier this month as well.

We still don’t have a release date for the live-action adaptation of One Piece, but the anime adaptation of the manga is streaming on Crunchyroll. The original manga is published in English by VIZ Media.