A Netflix juggernaut certified as one of its biggest-ever hits twice over aims for a three-peat after crushing the competition yet again

What’s more impressive than a returning Netflix series hoovering up more views than the rest of the Top 10 combined? In the case of Lupin Part 3, it’s doing it twice in a row.

Having already established itself as one of the streaming service’s biggest-ever shows twice over, it’s becoming clearer and clearer that absence has made the hearts of subscribers everywhere grow fonder for Omar Sy’s gentleman thief Assane Diop, because the numbers his third run of adventures keep pulling in are ridiculous.

Image via Netflix

Part 3 alone drew 77.9 million hours and 14.1 million views over the last seven days, and when you add the first and second seasons into the equation, Lupin‘s cumulative running total for the week stands at a staggering 112.7 million and 23.1 million by both metrics. For comparison, the rest of the non-English rankings put together could only combine for 108.8 million and 16 million.

Lupin also handily crushed Mike Flanagan’s fond farewell to Netflix with The Fall of the House of Usher, making it the single top-viewed film or television title across the entire content library for the second consecutive frame. The key creatives have already teased a prospective Part 4, and when you combine the last chapter’s cliffhanger ending with its ongoing domination of the charts, then it’s impossible to imagine we’ve seen the last of the global sensation by a long shot.

Based on its current trajectory, it’s only a matter of time before Lupin cracks the all-time Top 10 to complete a three-peat, underlining its status as a genuine jewel in the company’s crown of originals.