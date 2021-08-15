Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Fuels Secret Invasion Speculation With New Post

There’s been a serious uptick in Secret Invasion speculation over the last few days, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s intergalactic Disney Plus exclusive generating whisperings from all corners for a variety of reasons.

Shooting is penciled in to kick off in the near future according to comments made by star Christopher McDonald at the beginning of July, and the production will be based in the United Kingdom. We already know that Samuel L. Jackson is the country after he teased Nick Fury’s return in The Marvels, so it’s surely safe to assume that he’ll wrap up his scenes in Brie Larson’s sequel before taking center stage in the streaming exclusive.

Chloe Bennet also dropped out of The CW’s Powerpuff due to scheduling conflicts after the live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls was hit by a succession of delays, leading many fans to believe that it might have something to do with Daisy Johnson’s potential introduction into official MCU canon, something we’ve been hearing might be on the cards for a while.

Now, her Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-star Elizabeth Henstridge is getting in on the act after revealing that she’s just purchased a home in Atlanta, where Marvel Studios houses most of their Stateside productions, but she’s jetting off to the UK imminently, as you can see below.

In the comments, Henstridge was asked if she was heading back to her home country for an MCU project, and the actress replied with a cryptic emoji. While the connection is tenuous at best, there’s enough evidence to suggest that Daisy and Simmons might both be welcomed back into the canonical fold as part of Secret Invasion‘s sprawling cosmic narrative.