Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first episode of Ms. Marvel.

If Marvel fans learned anything on June 8, 2022, it’s that Kamala Khan is here and she’s here to stay.

Ms. Marvel’s arrival on Disney Plus was met with universal acclaim from critics and fans alike, instantly cementing the title character as a force to be reckoned with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is Kamala funny, rebellious, and relatable in all the right ways, but her youthful energy and love for all things Marvel has resonated with fans everywhere, many of whom are already deeming the show Marvel’s best small-screen offering yet.

Despite some minor issues with the show’s CGI, fans are largely praising Ms. Marvel for its colorful storytelling, exciting MCU tie-ins, and long-awaited focus on Muslim representation. Also impossible to miss throughout the first episode’s 49-minute runtime is the witty, often hilarious dialogue spoken back and forth among Kamala, her best friend Bruno, and the members of her family. Many of the blink-and-you-miss-them exchanges are played for laughs, but some contain clues of what future episodes might hold.

Here are the most marvelous lines from the show ⏤ so far ⏤ which will be updated each week as new episodes arrive on Disney Plus.

“Sometimes, someone can come out of nowhere and do something amazing.” ⏤ Kamala (episode one)

Kamala says this at the top of the first episode while narrating a fan video she made about Captain Marvel and the Battle of Earth. Like many of her other lines in “Generation Why,” this one is delivered at a brisk clip and might be missed altogether if Kamala’s comic book-esque retelling of the battle distracts you (which is precisely what Marvel wants). Kamala speaks these words in reference to Captain Marvel’s arrival at the battle ⏤ which eagle-eyed fans will remember found her flying straight through Thanos’ ship, destroying it on sight ⏤ but whether she realizes it or not, the line really serves as an introduction to her.

As we’ve learned from other memorable Marvel quotes, the studio is sneaky when it comes to embedding importance in lines that appear to be ordinary. This one acts as a subtle tongue-in-cheek indicator that Kamala will go on to do something amazing herself by season one’s end, revealing not only her inner goal as a character, but ultimately her destiny. It also happens to carry a bit of irony, given that the most recent videos posted to what we assume is Kamala’s YouTube channel have 13 total views and only two comments, both of which are from her best friends Bruno and Nakia. Kamala’s modest origins are likely to contrast with her (potential) future fame as a superhero.

“This is my fault. This is all my fault. These are my genetics. I mean, I come from a long line of fantasizing, unrealistic daydreamers. My mother was one.” ⏤ Muneeba (episode one)

Moments after Kamala fails her driving test, her mother bemoans how much “trauma” the family car has endured and goes on to blame herself for Kamala’s shortcomings. Kamala should be listening to her mother’s words, but instead she looks out the window at a cartoon visualization of Captain Marvel flying past the car and into New York City. Not only does Marvel poke fun at Muneeba Khan by having Kamala daydream while Muneeba talks about being descended from unrealistic daydreamers, but the cartoon cut-out of Captain Marvel is the perfect way to distract the audience from what Muneeba is actually saying.

Muneeba Khan is descended from “a long line of fantasizing, unrealistic daydreamers,” and her mother was one of them. As we find out a few short scenes after these words are spoken, Muneeba’s mother was also in possession of a curious artifact, one with strange properties that Kamala unlocks in the episode’s climax. This quote ⏤ seemingly a throwaway ⏤ actually offers a hint of coming attractions, namely in regards to Kamala’s grandmother. Not only might Nani have a few secrets up her sleeve, but one of them may be that she led a super-powered life of her own that is now being handed to the next big daydreamer in the family: Kamala. This quote is proof that we’re likely to learn a lot more about Nani in the coming episodes and possibly even see her make a welcome appearance.

“Do I have to figure out my whole future before lunch, or is there, like…?” ⏤ Kamala (episode one)

In a well-timed comedic moment with notes of Hailee Steinfeld, Kamala asks her guidance counselor Mr. Wilson how much time she has to get her life together now that everyone, including him, is telling her that it’s time to start thinking more seriously about her future. Tossing out words like “college admissions,” “SATs,” and “applications,” Mr. Wilson encourages Kamala to stop living in a fantasy and “join reality.” Even though his heart is in the right place ⏤ and who doesn’t love a Mulan recitation? ⏤ it’s clear that Mr. Wilson is yet another parental figure in Kamala’s life who is trying to steer her in the “right” direction despite it not being the one she wants to go in. His attempt to show his support reinforces the world that Kamala lives in, namely one in which dreams are bad and conformity is good, suggesting that the rest of season one will find Kamala actively not conforming to what society expects of her in the name of following her heart instead.

“And let’s be honest, it’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world.” ⏤ Kamala (episode one)

Marvel provides another setup line here to show us where Kamala begins her adventure to juxtapose where she’s ultimately going to end up. We know from the show’s title that Kamala is going to become a superhero, but in this moment, on the roof with Bruno, Kamala doubts her ability to do anything special with her life. She acknowledges that wanting to dress up as Captain Marvel for AvengerCon is stupid, especially in the eyes of her parents, and that she’s not the first person the average person would think of when they hear the word “hero.” Naturally, Marvel also uses this line to highlight exactly what it’s doing with Ms. Marvel in the first place: giving the Muslim community its very own hero to root for, one who is long overdue and who could very well become one of the best and most popular heroes in the entire MCU. This line illustrates the odds stacked against Kamala and leads us to a follow-up quote that packs a similar punch.

'Ms. Marvel' character posters 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

“You’re Kamala Khan. You wanna save the world, then you’re gonna save the world.” ⏤ Bruno (episode one)

Listen, we know we’re not supposed to talk about Bruno, but let’s be real ⏤ we’re gonna talk about this one. In Kamala’s moment of weakness, bestie Bruno doesn’t miss a beat. He tells her exactly who she is and what she’s capable of, proving that he’s the best pal anyone could ever ask for and possibly also interested in being more than just friends with his number one gal pal (judging by the way he looked at her lips directly afterward, anyway ⏤ if you know, you know). Not only does Bruno boost Kamala when she’s at her lowest of lows, but he follows it up by presenting her with a pair of Photon gloves he designed for her to wear with her Captain Marvel costume at AvengerCon. In a single line, Bruno Carrelli proves that he’s one of the only supportive people in Kamala’s life and the kind of best friend she’s going to need as she transitions from ordinary teenager to super-powered hero. (Also, if anyone wants to make #Brumala a thing, we’ll allow it.)

“It’s time to stop fantasizing. I wish that you would just focus on you. Your grades. Your family. Your story. I mean, who do you want to be in this world, huh? Do you want to be good, like we raised you to be, or do you want to be some, you know, this cosmic head-in-the-clouds person?” ⏤ Muneeba (episode one)

After defying her mother’s wishes and going to AvengerCon with Bruno (and, you know, casually discovering that her grandmother’s bangle has gifted her superhuman powers), Kamala sneaks back into her room and faces her waiting mother’s wrath. Whether or not Muneeba knows the true power of the bangle and/or her mother’s potential past life as a superhero remains to be seen (though we strongly suspect she does), but one thing is clear: she does not want her daughter following a similar path, even if just with her rebellious spirit. She goes so far as to give Kamala two choices: to be “good” like she was raised to be, or a “cosmic, head-in-the-clouds person.” If Muneeba does know about the bangle’s power (and, by extension, Kamala’s destiny), then this is her last attempt to keep her daughter’s feet on the ground, which leads us to the single-word follow-up quote that ends the first episode and cements Kamala’s fate.

“Cosmic.” ⏤ Kamala (episode one)

While marveling at her glowing hand, dazzled by her newfound powers, Kamala makes her choice with a single word: “Cosmic.” She decides that she would rather have her head in the clouds and pursue her new powers (who wouldn’t?!) instead of blindly becoming who and what the rest of the world wants her to be. Her go-to adjective, which she uses several times throughout the first episode, is appropriate given her love for Captain Marvel and fresh acquisition of otherworldly powers, but when used in the context of this scene, it also sets up her character arc for the rest of the season, all but guaranteeing that Kamala will be spending a lot more time with her head in the clouds moving forward and embracing a new life that could very well take her beyond the bounds of her Earthly existence.

“Yeah, bring her in.” (Episode 1 mid-credits scene)

Halfway through the end credits, we’re treated to a bonus scene involving two characters we’ve never seen before ⏤ or so we think. Upon closer inspection, we recognize the familiar face of Agent Cleary, a character who last appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home as a representative of the Department of Damage Control. A woman named Agent Deever shows him the footage from AvengerCon of Kamala using her newfound powers, which Cleary immediately deems worthy of investigation, to the point that he wants Deever to “bring her in.” As far as we can tell, the DODC is on a mission to track down super-powered people, but why? If the sinister music that plays right after Cleary says the line is any indication, then there’s likely trouble looming for Kamala Khan, some of which we expect to see unfold in episode two.

Honorable mentions

Of course there are going to be some quotes along the way worthy of recognition for making us laugh, think, and quite simply marvel at the brilliance of our new favorite show. We fully expect this list to grow as more episodes of Ms. Marvel are released, but for now, here are a few other moments from the first episode that we enjoyed.

“Oh Kamala, my Kamala, the road is a long and winding one, so never fully stop at stop signs.” ⏤ Yusuf to Kamala (episode one)

“Bismallah.” “Bless you.” ⏤ Kamala and her driving instructor (episode one)

“No. Mr. Wilson was my father. My name is Gabe. His name was also Gabe, so….doesn’t super-work, but. Let’s talk about you.” ⏤ Mr. Wilson to Kamala (episode one)

“You do trust me, right?” “No, I don’t trust you.” “Of course she does.” “No, I don’t.” ⏤ Kamal and her parents (episode one)

“Dream bigger, Bruno!” ⏤ Kamala to Bruno (episode one)

This article will be updated with more quotes from season one of Ms. Marvel as new episodes become available.