‘Almost identical’: Eek, a ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ beauty sees similarities between ‘Bachelorette’ bozo Devin Strader and her former fiancé

If you are anything like us, chances are you cannot stop replaying the horrific Bachelorette finale in your head, with your heart hurting for leading lady Jenn Tran over and over again.

For those who are unfamiliar with what went down exactly, Jenn popped the question to Devin Strader come finale night in a shocking Bachelorette first, however, this groundbreaking proposal was overshadowed by the horror that came shortly afterwards. Devin went from fan favorite to villain in a flash, as a teary-eyed Jenn took the stage during the “After the Final Rose” television special to announce to Bachelor Nation that the Texas native called off their engagement, telling her that he was never really in love. How awful is that?

Just when we thought that things could not get more heinous, Jenn partook in “literally the worst thing this show has ever done,” allegedly choosing to watch her proposal footage while sitting alongside her ex-fiancé, despite claims that the producers at ABC and The Bachelorette were the ones who forced Jenn to participate.

With the finale of The Bachelorette season 21 naturally causing an uproar via social media from both fans of the Bachelor franchise and our favorite Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise alums, some of our favorites got a piece of all the action…

Ahead of their upcoming podcast, Tap In, The Bachelor season 27 contestants Charity Lawson and Kat Izzo stopped by Us Weekly to discuss the oh-so dramatic finale to The Bachelorette season 21, and the latter dropped a major bomb. According to Kat, Devin’s blasphemous behavior towards Jenn was extremely reminiscent of her former fiancé, John Henry Spurlock, spilling all of the tea in an exclusive interview. Keep scrolling for the nitty gritty details…

Kat Izzo sees similarities between Devin Strader and John Henry Spurlock

For those who are unfamiliar with when went down between Kat and John Henry, after a rollercoaster of a journey on Bachelor in Paradise season 9, the pair got engaged come finale night. Shortly afterwards, the two (former) lovebirds shared a collaborative post via Instagram, admitting that they had broken up since filming for the show wrapped primarily due to their “career goals not aligning,” but it looks like there may have been some more bad blood than the duo was willing to admit at the time.

“I experienced something almost identical to that, so it was emotional for my family and I to watch,” Kat said about the finale of The Bachelorette season 21 — all while simultaneously referencing her split from John Henry — in her recent interview with Us Weekly, delving into the details:

“Broken up over the phone out of nowhere and having to watch our engagement and be so confused, because we had broken up maybe two weeks before the engagement aired. I think that was kind of where [Jenn and Devin] were at with their timeline too, and it just shows that men are so unwilling to take the time to understand themselves, and their emotion comes off so unempathetic to the other partner, whether it’s intentional or not.”

She then encouraged men that apply to be on The Bachelorette to do some self-discovery and step up to the plate before pursuing these bada** women (for lack of a better phrase):

“Do the work so that way you’re not hurting people. Both of you guys have lived enough experience to have done the work… I would say, ‘I’m done being your collateral damage,’ as she should be too. It’s what we sign up for, it’s a risk that we take, but gosh, [men’s emotional availability] is just getting worse and worse.”

Both Charity and Kat plan to continue candid commentary like this on their upcoming podcast, Tap In, and they are set to record their first episode later this month. It is safe to say that we will be keeping up with both of their Instagram accounts for updates on the highly-anticipated podcast, but until then, to relive Jenn’s less-than-ideal love story on The Bachelorette, you can stream the entirety of season 21 via Hulu or Disney Plus.

To keep up with Jenn’s next endeavor instead — which will be on Dancing With the Stars season 33 — the Bachelorette beauty will be back on our television screens this fall via ABC or Disney Plus, beginning September 17 at 8 pm ET/PT. With two Bachelor Nation members fighting for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, it is certain to be a season to remember!

